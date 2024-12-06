Summarize Simplifying... In short The second week of December is set to bring intense cold to northwest, central, and eastern India, with temperatures expected to drop below 10°C, a 2-4°C dip below normal.

Meanwhile, Delhi's unusually mild weather continues, with temperatures above normal, but poor air quality remains a concern.

As winter progresses, pollution levels are expected to rise, mirroring last year's trend when the city became the most polluted in India. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Dense fog is likely in isolated pockets

Northwest India may see 3°C temperature dip—Delhi to get colder

By Tanya Shrivastava 12:58 pm Dec 06, 202412:58 pm

What's the story Delhi and other regions of northwest India are preparing for a sharp dip in temperatures as winter arrives. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a dip in minimum temperatures by as much as 3 degrees Celsius over the next few days. The change is likely to bring dense fog to isolated pockets, especially in Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh from December 7 to December 10.

Weather forecast

Intense cold weather predicted for 2nd week of December

The IMD has predicted that the second week of December will witness intense cold weather, with minimum temperatures likely to drop below 10 degrees Celsius over most of northwest, central, and adjoining eastern parts. These regions may witness temperatures dropping below normal by 2-4 degrees Celsius. However, the Western Himalayan region and parts of southern India are likely to witness near-normal or slightly above-normal temperatures.

Climate conditions

Delhi experiences unseasonably mild weather, poor air quality

Unlike the usual December weather, Delhi residents have been witnessing unseasonably mild weather with both day- and night-time temperatures above normal levels. On Tuesday, the maximum temperature settled at 28.2 degrees Celsius, three degrees above the seasonal norm. The minimum temperature was recorded at 10.5 degrees Celsius. Despite these mild temperatures, Delhi's air quality remains a concern with the air quality index (AQI) in the "poor" category for three consecutive days.

Pollution levels

Delhi's air quality remains poor despite mild temperatures

The city's 24-hour average AQI stood at 268 on Tuesday. Strong winds have aided a slight improvement from Monday's AQI of 280. The Centre's Early Warning System for Delhi predicts similar meteorological conditions over the next few days, keeping the AQI in "poor" range till December 6. Skymet meteorology's Mahesh Palawat said wind speeds up to 20km/h are expected till Friday, which may further improve air quality.

Pollution forecast

Delhi's pollution levels expected to rise as winter progresses

In November, Delhi was the most polluted city in India with a monthly average PM 2.5 concentration of 249 micrograms per cubic meter. Stubble burning was a major contributor to pollution levels during the month. As winter sets in December, pollution levels usually rise when temperatures fall below 5°C and dense fog returns. Last December, the average AQI was 348 with several "severe" air quality days.