Summarize Simplifying... In short Rishi Trivedi, a taxi driver from Uttar Pradesh, took his own life after alleged harassment from his wife, Shikha Awasthi.

His brother, Omji, claims that Awasthi's threats and public humiliation, including a demand for ₹7 lakh after Trivedi's death, were ignored by the police.

The case has gained attention following the suicide of Bengaluru techie Subhash, who also accused his estranged wife and her family of harassment.

Both men allegedly committed suicide

Why Rishi Trivedi's case has resurfaced after Bengaluru techie's suicide

By Chanshimla Varah 05:15 pm Dec 13, 202405:15 pm

What's the story An old suicide case of Delhi taxi driver Rishi Trivedi has returned to public discourse after the recent death of Bengaluru techie Atul Subhash. Both men allegedly committed suicide after being severely harassed by their wives, leading to widespread discussions on social media. The hashtag #JusticeForRishi gained traction the past few days as Rishi's family demands justice.

Harassment claims

Trivedi's troubled marriage and tragic end

According to reports, Trivedi, a native of Auraiya in Uttar Pradesh, toiled day and night as a taxi driver in Delhi. His life changed drastically after he married Shikha Awasthi. Days into the marriage, problems started, his brother Omji Trivedi said. "Just four days after the wedding, she was caught stealing jewelry," Omji shared on social media. He also accused Awasthi of threatening and intimidating the family and creating public scenes.

Posthumous harassment

Family's ordeal continues after Trivedi's death

Omji recounted that on December 24, 2023, Awasthi allegedly taunted Trivedi by throwing a saree at him and went to the extent of telling him to "hang yourself with this." Unable to bear the stress, Trivedi left Delhi in his taxi. Two days later, he was found dead, having used the same saree to take his own life. Even after his death, Omji claimed Awasthi demanded ₹7 lakh from their father, threatening to prevent his last rites unless paid.

Public outcry

'She insulted us, shouted in the street'

"She insulted us, shouted in the street, and hurled abuses... Despite this, the police took no action. I filed a complaint at the police station, but it was ignored," Omji stated. He also accused Shikha's family of condoning her acts, making his family feel abandoned by the legal system. "Even now, she is only after money, and the law has failed to hold her accountable. Instead, our grieving family is being dragged into false cases and endless harassment," he said.

Twitter Post

Trivedi blamed his wife for his death in video

Viral cases

Trivedi's case gains attention after Subhash's suicide

Trivedi's case came to the fore more after Subhash's suicide on December 11, 2024. Subhash left behind a 24-page note accusing his estranged wife, Nikita Singhania, and her family of harassment. His family alleged Singhania demanded ₹3 crore to drop police cases against Subhash and ₹30 lakh for visitation rights to see his son. Singhania has been directed to appear before the investigating officer in Bengaluru within three days.