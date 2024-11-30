Summarize Simplifying... In short The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), victorious in the Maharashtra assembly election, is endorsing Devendra Fadnavis for Chief Minister and advocating for two deputy CMs from the Shinde-led Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party.

'By Saturday evening....': Maharashtra MLA on CM's future

What's the story Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Shirsat has said caretaker Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will take a major decision on the Maharashtra CM seat by Saturday evening. He said the new CM is expected to be announced by midnight and will take the oath on December 2. "Eknath Shinde will not go to Delhi. He is more interested in Maharashtra politics than Delhi politics," Shirsat said.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which won the most seats in the Maharashtra assembly election, is said to be backing Devendra Fadnavis for the CM post. The BJP is also pushing for two deputy CMs from the Shinde-led Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). Amid the continued deliberations in the Mahayuti coalition, banners have emerged proposing Shirsat as a possible deputy CM.

Shinde's recent visit to his native village in Satara district was seen as a sign that he was considering some major decisions. Shiv Sena leader Uday Samant said Shinde is not upset but has been unwell since he attended a meeting in Delhi with Union Home Minister Amit Shah. "He (Shinde) is not upset... Anyone can face health issues," said Samant.

Shinde has said he is ready to accept any decision taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah on the CM post. "I have told the Prime Minister that if there is any problem in forming the government in Maharashtra because of me... whatever decision you take, that decision is acceptable to me," he said at a press conference.