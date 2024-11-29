Summarize Simplifying... In short The Congress party in Maharashtra has accused the Election Commission of India (ECI) of voter manipulation, alleging an arbitrary addition of around 47 lakh voters and a suspicious increase in voter turnout from 58.22% to 66.05% on election day.

The party claims these actions were aimed at reducing votes for the opposition alliance, Maha Vikas Aghadi.

The party claims these actions were aimed at reducing votes for the opposition alliance, Maha Vikas Aghadi.

Both the ECI and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have dismissed these allegations as baseless.

The Congress has submitted a memorandum to the ECI

Maharashtra: Congress urges ECI to probe 'serious, grave' poll inconsistencies

By Tanya Shrivastava 05:39 pm Nov 29, 202405:39 pm

What's the story After its defeat in the recent Maharashtra elections, the Congress party has submitted an "urgent memorandum" to the Election Commission of India (ECI). The party wants an in-person meeting with the EC to discuss "certain serious and grave inconsistencies...in data related to polling and counting processes." The 12-page document details concerns over voter data, echoing doubts raised earlier by former Chief Election Commissioner SY Quraishi.

Voter concerns

Congress alleges voter manipulation in Maharashtra elections

The Congress has alleged "arbitrary deletion of voters" and adding over 10,000 voters per constituency. The party alleges these were part of a systematic effort to reduce votes for the Maha Vikas Aghadi, an opposition alliance which includes the Congress. The party has demanded a thorough probe into these allegations.

Data discrepancies

Congress points to significant voter increase and turnout discrepancies

The Congress emphasized on "unprecedented increase of (around) 47 lakh voters being added to the electoral roll" between July-November 2024. They pointed out that in 50 assembly seats with an average increase of 50,000 voters, the ruling regime won 47 seats. The party also mentioned alleged voter list manipulation at Tuljapur, where they allege fake Aadhaar cards were used for illegal voting.

Turnout doubts

Congress questions voter turnout data in Maharashtra elections

The Congress has also flagged discrepancies in voter turnout data. They highlighted that the EC's average voter turnout rose from 58.22% at 5:00pm to 65.02% by 11:30pm on election day. The final reported turnout was 66.05%, which they argue is implausible considering the number of votes cast in the closing hour.

Reactions

EC and BJP respond to Congress's allegations

Responding to earlier complaints on Haryana's results, the EC slammed the Congress for "baseless allegations... when faced with inconvenient electoral outcomes." The EC cautioned against "unfounded and sensational complaints" during voting and counting processes. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has also dismissed the Congress's EVM and voter fraud claims as unfounded, arguing if that was the case, then elections won by the Congress should also be questioned.