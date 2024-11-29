Maharashtra: Congress urges ECI to probe 'serious, grave' poll inconsistencies
After its defeat in the recent Maharashtra elections, the Congress party has submitted an "urgent memorandum" to the Election Commission of India (ECI). The party wants an in-person meeting with the EC to discuss "certain serious and grave inconsistencies...in data related to polling and counting processes." The 12-page document details concerns over voter data, echoing doubts raised earlier by former Chief Election Commissioner SY Quraishi.
Congress alleges voter manipulation in Maharashtra elections
The Congress has alleged "arbitrary deletion of voters" and adding over 10,000 voters per constituency. The party alleges these were part of a systematic effort to reduce votes for the Maha Vikas Aghadi, an opposition alliance which includes the Congress. The party has demanded a thorough probe into these allegations.
Congress points to significant voter increase and turnout discrepancies
The Congress emphasized on "unprecedented increase of (around) 47 lakh voters being added to the electoral roll" between July-November 2024. They pointed out that in 50 assembly seats with an average increase of 50,000 voters, the ruling regime won 47 seats. The party also mentioned alleged voter list manipulation at Tuljapur, where they allege fake Aadhaar cards were used for illegal voting.
Congress questions voter turnout data in Maharashtra elections
The Congress has also flagged discrepancies in voter turnout data. They highlighted that the EC's average voter turnout rose from 58.22% at 5:00pm to 65.02% by 11:30pm on election day. The final reported turnout was 66.05%, which they argue is implausible considering the number of votes cast in the closing hour.
EC and BJP respond to Congress's allegations
Responding to earlier complaints on Haryana's results, the EC slammed the Congress for "baseless allegations... when faced with inconvenient electoral outcomes." The EC cautioned against "unfounded and sensational complaints" during voting and counting processes. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has also dismissed the Congress's EVM and voter fraud claims as unfounded, arguing if that was the case, then elections won by the Congress should also be questioned.