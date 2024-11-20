Summarize Simplifying... In short Anmol Bishnoi, brother of infamous gang leader Lawrence Bishnoi, has been arrested in the US, but won't be extradited to India for now.

Accused of fleeing India on a fake passport, Anmol is wanted by the National Investigation Agency for alleged involvement in terrorist activities and a high-profile murder.

Despite his arrest, Anmol's extradition process is on hold, as he remains in an Iowa jail.

Anmol Bishnoi was arrested on illegal immigration charges

US: Lawrence Bishnoi's brother Anmol arrested, but not for murder

By Tanya Shrivastava 01:48 pm Nov 20, 202401:48 pm

What's the story Anmol Bishnoi, the younger brother of infamous gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, was arrested in Sacramento, California last Thursday. However, his arrest was not in connection with the high-profile murder cases he is wanted for in India. Rather, United States officials took him into custody on charges of entering the country with illegal documents. The Indian government has been apprised of his detention and reasons behind it by their American counterparts.

Extradition status

Anmol's extradition to India currently unlikely

Despite the serious charges against him in India, there is no possibility of Anmol's extradition to India, at least for now. He is lodged at Pottawattamie County Jail in Iowa and frequently traveled between US and Canada, where his brother's gang has a stronghold. Earlier this month, Mumbai Police started the extradition process for Anmol after a Maharashtra court issued a non-bailable warrant against him and Interpol released a Red Corner Notice.

Fugitive status

Anmol fled India on fake passport

Anmol had escaped India on a fake passport and was thought to be living in Canada before his arrest. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has registered two cases against him and put him on their most-wanted list, announcing a reward of ₹10 lakh for his arrest. His brother Lawrence's gang rose to infamy after the killing of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala and a firing outside actor Salman Khan's residence earlier this year.

Terrorism charges

Anmol brothers accused of funding, recruiting for terrorist acts

In 2022, the Bishnoi brothers were accused of conspiring to raise funds and recruit youth for terrorist acts in Delhi and other parts of India. The NIA registered an FIR against nine individuals, including the Bishnoi brothers, for these activities. This only added to their notoriety which had already been highlighted by incidents such as the murder of Moosewala and threats linked to Lawrence over a 1998 blackbuck hunting case involving actor Khan.