The Biden administration has approved the supply of "non-persistent" anti-personnel landmines to Ukraine, aimed at slowing Russian ground troop movements.

Amid escalating tensions, North Korea is reportedly aiding Ukraine with arms, while Russian lawmakers express fears of a potential World War III.

The decision is aimed at slowing down Russian advances in eastern Ukraine

Biden administration approves supplying Ukraine with anti-personnel landmines: Report

By Chanshimla Varah 01:13 pm Nov 20, 202401:13 pm

What's the story The United States government under President Joe Biden has approved the supply of anti-personnel landmines to Ukraine, a US official told Reuters. The decision is aimed at slowing down Russian advances in eastern Ukraine and is an addition to other munitions already provided by the US. The mines are intended for deployment within Ukrainian territory with a commitment from Ukraine to not use them in civilian-populated areas.

Mine details

US-supplied mines to Ukraine are 'non-persistent'

The anti-personnel landmines provided by the US are "non-persistent." They turn inert after a preset period because of their battery-operated detonation mechanism, the official said. This sets them apart from other mines that remain active indefinitely. The US had previously supplied Ukraine with anti-tank mines, but the addition of anti-personnel mines is specifically aimed at slowing down Russian ground troop movements.

Escalating tensions

North Korea's involvement and Russia's response to US actions

The move to provide anti-personnel mines comes as North Korean troops have reportedly been engaged in fighting in Russia's Kursk. North Korea has also been providing other arms, including self-propelled howitzers and multiple rocket launchers for the Ukraine conflict, according to reports. On Tuesday, Ukraine used US-supplied ATACMS missiles to hit Russian territory after newly granted permission from Biden's administration on the war's 1,000th day.

War fears

Russian lawmakers express concern over escalating tensions

Russian lawmakers have expressed their apprehensions over these developments. Russian lawmaker Maria Butina warned that permitting Ukraine to use US-made weapons for strikes deep into Russia risks escalating tensions toward World War III. In September, President Vladimir Putin stated that Western approval for such a step would entail "the direct involvement of Nato countries, the United States, and European countries in the war in Ukraine."