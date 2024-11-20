Summarize Simplifying... In short Trump's Agenda 47 policy aims to revise birthright citizenship, stating it's been "misinterpreted" by the 14th Amendment.

The proposed changes, which would only affect future births, require at least one parent to be a US citizen or lawful resident for a child to gain citizenship.

Will Trump's youngest son be affected if birthright citizenship ends?

By Chanshimla Varah 12:00 pm Nov 20, 202412:00 pm

What's the story A viral social media post claimed that President-elect Donald Trump's plan to end birthright citizenship would impact his youngest son, Barron Trump. The claim, which went viral on Facebook, Threads, TikTok and X, read that Barron "was born three months before his mother became a US citizen which means he's not a citizen and has to go." This claim has been debunked by USA Today, which confirmed that Barron is indeed a US citizen and the changes wouldn't affect him.

Barron Trump's citizenship status confirmed

The policy would only apply to future births and not retroactively affect those already born in the US. It also stipulates that at least one parent must be a citizen or lawful permanent resident for the child to automatically gain citizenship. Barron was born on March 20, 2006, in New York. When he was born, Trump was a natural-born US citizen. Barron's mother, Melania, had been a lawful permanent resident since 2001 via the EB-1 program or the "Einstein visa."

Trump's Agenda 47 policy platform on birthright citizenship

The 14th Amendment has historically provided US citizenship to anyone born in the country for more than 150 years. However, Trump's Agenda 47 policy platform stated this clause has been "misinterpreted," and that citizenship should only apply to those born in and "subject to the jurisdiction" of the US. That means that children born in the US to parents who are there illegally are not US citizens.

Trump's proposed changes to birthright citizenship

Trump has said he will tackle birthright citizenship with an executive order on the first day of his second presidential term. However, he also clarified the policy wouldn't be retroactive and would only apply to kids born after it comes into effect. Further, it would require at least one parent to be a citizen or lawful permanent resident for that child to automatically become a citizen.