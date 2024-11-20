Summarize Simplifying... In short Air Canada is increasing security checks for passengers traveling to India, advising them to arrive at airports four hours before departure due to heightened security mandates.

This comes amid rising diplomatic tensions between Canada and India, following allegations by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police of Indian government agents' involvement in organized crimes in Canada, and threats from Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun against flying Air India in early November.

Both countries have expelled their top diplomats as relations remain strained. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The new protocols were announced by Transport Minister Anita Anand

Canada to increase screening for travelers to India

By Chanshimla Varah 11:38 am Nov 20, 202411:38 am

What's the story Amid deteriorating diplomatic relations with India, Canada has introduced stricter security protocols for passengers traveling to the country. The new protocols were announced by Transport Minister Anita Anand, who said they were introduced "out of an abundance of caution." The Canadian Air Transport Security Authority (CATSA) will be responsible for carrying out the enhanced screening measures at airports. The screening includes hand swabs when a trace of a person is necessary, running carry-on luggage through X-ray equipment, and screening people.

Travel advisory

Air Canada advises passengers on new security measures

Air Canada has warned its passengers of possible delays owing to these increased security checks. The airline recommended passengers to reach airports at least four hours prior to departure. "Due to heightened security mandates by Transport Canada for all passengers traveling to India, security wait times are expected to be longer than anticipated for your upcoming flight," a notification from Air Canada read.

Accusations

Diplomatic tensions rise over crime allegations

The move to bolster security comes after the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) recently alleged that agents associated with the Indian government were involved in organized crimes in Canada, including extortion and intimidation. India has strongly refuted the allegations, calling them "simply not true." India also removed its High Commissioner in Canada, Sanjay Kumar Verma. Since then, both countries have expelled their respective top diplomats.

Security concerns

Accusations and threats heighten security environment

The relations remain strained over accusations by Canada of India's involvement in the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Canadian citizen designated a terrorist by India. Making matters worse, Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, the founder of Sikhs for Justice, recently threatened passengers against flying Air India between November 1 and November 19. His warning coincided with the "40th anniversary of the Sikh genocide" in India. Pannun, a dual citizen of Canada and the United States, previously issued similar threats.