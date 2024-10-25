Summarize Simplifying... In short Last year, an average of 10 Indians per hour attempted to enter the US illegally, with a shift in preferred routes from Mexico to Canada due to increased US surveillance.

10 Indians tried entering US illegally each hour last year

By Tanya Shrivastava 06:21 pm Oct 25, 202406:21 pm

What's the story In 2024 financial year (October 1, 2023 to September 30, 2024), the United States authorities arrested around 2.9 million illegal immigrants. Among them were a record number of Indians—43,764—who were caught at the US-Canada border. This means an average of about 10 Indians were arrested every hour while trying to cross into the US.

Route change

Shift in route preferences among Indian immigrants

The data also showed a major change in the routes preferred by Indian immigrants. The number of Indians apprehended at the Mexico border fell to 25,616 from last year's 41,770. This change is due to increased monitoring by US authorities in transit countries such as Dubai and Turkey, which were previously used by human smuggling networks for illegal entry through Mexico.

New pathway

Canada: A less risky route for Indian immigrants

An insider from the immigration network revealed that people have stopped taking the "donkey route" through Mexico due to heightened surveillance. Consequently, many Gujaratis have opted to enter the US through Canada, which is seen as less risky. These immigrants usually enter Canada on visitor visas and then try to cross into the US, sometimes even hiring local taxis for the same.

Enhanced security

US authorities increase surveillance along Canada border

Despite Canada being seen as a less risky route, US authorities have also intensified their surveillance along this border. However, it is understood that those caught may only be a fraction of those who manage to enter the US illegally. A source aware of these trends said while many Gujaratis now prefer Canada over Mexico, owing to its ease, many caught make another attempt later.