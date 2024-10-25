Summarize Simplifying... In short Canada is planning to reduce immigration by over 20% in 2025 due to infrastructure pressures, particularly in housing and healthcare.

This move, which could affect many international students and foreign workers, especially from India, is seen as a way to address housing affordability issues.

However, concerns have been raised about the potential impact on foreign investment and vital workforces.

Canada's immigration target for 2025

Why Canada is cutting immigration by over 20% in 2025

By Chanshimla Varah 05:59 pm Oct 25, 2024

What's the story In a major development, Canada has announced a drastic cut in its immigration targets for the upcoming years. Canada plans to admit 395,000 permanent residents in 2025, down from the previously planned 500,000. The target for 2026 is set at 380,000 and 365,000 for 2027. Temporary residents will also be reduced by nearly 450,000 per year in both 2025 and 2026. The move is aimed at tackling housing shortages and infrastructure strain.

Infrastructure concerns

Immigration reduction to ease infrastructure pressures

The cuts will impact international students and foreign workers, many of whom are Indian nationals. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau admitted that this adjustment is necessary amid infrastructure pressures, especially in housing and healthcare. Public sentiment has turned against high immigration levels as housing affordability increasingly becomes a pressing issue. The federal government believes slashing immigration could narrow Canada's housing supply gap by 670,000 units by the end of 2027.

Economic worries

Concerns over impact on foreign investment and workforce

Diana Palmerin-Velasco from Canada's Chamber of Commerce voiced concerns about the changes. "I think we were able to officially avoid a recession because of immigration..,if we want more foreign investment, we need to have the people," she said. The Canadian Federation of Independent Business stated that small business owners' brains are "spinning" as a result of the shift. "CFIB is already receiving panicked calls from small business owners...who...have to say goodbye to their foreign workers who are already in Canada."

Polls

What opinion polls show

Opinion polls show that an increasing number of Canadians believe that the country is admitting too many immigrants. The cuts to permanent residents make sense, according to Mike Moffat, senior director of the Smart Prosperity Institute, a research network based at the University of Ottawa. He said there could be an impact on the labor market, most likely at the entry level. However, there is a risk that reducing immigration will negatively impact vital workforces, such as healthcare.

Potential impact

Indian nationals may face challenges due to cuts

Indian nationals could be affected by these cuts as they constitute a large chunk of Canada's immigrant population. The changes may affect Indian workers in areas including as IT, hospitality, and healthcare, where Canada relies heavily on foreign talent to fill labor shortages. The reduction in the Provincial Nominee Program (PNP), which is now limited to 55,000 annual admissions, also limits chances for skilled immigrants from India.