What's the story The Indonesian government has declared Apple's iPhone 16 illegal for sale and operation as the tech giant failed to meet its investment commitments. Industry Minister Agus Gumiwang Kartasasmita announced the move, calling on consumers to report any cases of the device being used in the country. "If there is an iPhone 16 that can operate in Indonesia, that means...the device is illegal," Kartasasmita stated.

The ban stems from Apple's failure to fully invest the 1.71 trillion rupiah, with 230 billion rupiah still pending. Kartasasmita clarified that the Ministry of Industry cannot issue sales permits for the iPhone 16 until Apple meets its commitments. This delay also affects the extension of the TKDN (Domestic Component Level) certification, which requires a 40% local content value for products sold in Indonesia.

Apple's investment commitments in Indonesia also include setting up research and development facilities, or Apple Academies. Although Apple CEO Tim Cook met President Joko Widodo in April to discuss potential manufacturing plans, nothing has materialized. The global launch of the iPhone 16 on September 20 also skipped Indonesia, impacting other new products such as the iPhone 16 Pro lineup and Apple Watch Series 10.

Febri Hendri Antoni Arif, a spokesperson for the Industry Ministry, confirmed that the TKDN certification application for the iPhone 16 is under review. However, its approval still depends on Apple meeting its investment obligations. The ban and certification delays have resulted in not just the iPhone 16 but also other new Apple products like the iPhone 16 Pro lineup and Apple Watch Series 10 being unavailable in Indonesia.