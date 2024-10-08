Summarize Simplifying... In short Apple has updated its iCloud website with new features, including customizable homepage backgrounds and a redesigned Photos app for easier navigation.

The iCloud Drive now has a Shared View feature for viewing files shared by others, and the Calendar app supports the Hijri calendar.

The iCloud Drive now has a Shared View feature for viewing files shared by others, and the Calendar app supports the Hijri calendar.

Other updates include new tools for managing photo libraries, the ability to pin important notes in the Notes app, and more efficient list creation and recurring reminders in the Reminders app.

Users can personalize their iCloud homepage

Apple unveils revamped iCloud website with new features

What's the story Apple has unveiled a redesigned version of its iCloud website, bringing a host of new features. The updated platform now features elements that were previously exclusive to iOS, making the experience more seamless across all Apple devices. One of the standout additions is the Dark Mode which can now be synchronized with your Mac's existing Light or Dark Mode color scheme.

User experience

Enhanced customization and usability in new update

The latest update gives users the option to customize their homepage background with different colors. The Photos app has been redesigned for easier navigation, while iCloud Drive has got a Shared View feature. This new capability makes it easier to view files shared by others. Plus, the Calendar app has got a visual makeover and now supports the Hijri calendar, expanding its user base.

Photo management

New tools for managing photo libraries on iCloud

The revamped iCloud.com brings a bunch of new tools for those who often deal with their photo libraries. Now, you can easily jump to a particular month or year in the Photos app by clicking the calendar icon. You can also change the date, time, and location of photos from the info pane. A new feature also lets you show an album right on your iCloud.com homepage for quick access to favorite collections.

App updates

Improvements to Notes and Reminders apps on iCloud

The Notes app on iCloud has also been updated to let you pin important notes at the top of your list, ensuring easy access to crucial information. The Reminders app has also been enhanced, with users now able to create new lists and complete recurring reminders more efficiently. All these improvements are part of Apple's ongoing efforts to enhance user experience across its platforms. The enhancements are available to iCloud users starting today.