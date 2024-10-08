Summarize Simplifying... In short Apple is reportedly considering introducing a new color, Teal Titanium, for its iPhone 17 Pro, following its popularity in the iPhone 16 range.

The tech giant's strategy has been to offer more subdued colors for its Pro series, aligning with their premium status.

Teal Titanium (middle) is being favored over other options Apple is considering

Apple iPhone 17 Pro leak hints at bold new color

By Akash Pandey 03:57 pm Oct 08, 202403:57 pm

What's the story Apple is famous for its innovative take on color schemes, especially with its iPhone series. The next iPhone 17 Pro could get a bold new shade, leaker Majin Bu has suggested. The information comes from three internal color codes Apple is said to be considering for the new model. The first code, #004349, stands for Teal Titanium - a hue that's currently leading the race.

The other two color codes Apple is considering are #4f00b7 and #003800. They stand for Green Titanium and Dark Green Titanium, respectively. The latter is a shade Apple has used in its Pro series before with the iPhone 13 Pro, where it was called Alpine Green. However, the attention appears to be on Teal Titanium owing to its popularity among buyers of the teal iPhone 16.

Apple's strategy with its iPhone Pro series has always been to keep colors more subdued, in line with the premium nature of these models. However, these high-end phones are now outselling their cheaper counterparts, thanks to Apple's successful differentiation in terms of specs and design. The current iPhone 16 range offers a host of vibrant shades like ultramarine, teal, and pink.