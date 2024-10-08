Apple iPhone 17 Pro leak hints at bold new color
Apple is famous for its innovative take on color schemes, especially with its iPhone series. The next iPhone 17 Pro could get a bold new shade, leaker Majin Bu has suggested. The information comes from three internal color codes Apple is said to be considering for the new model. The first code, #004349, stands for Teal Titanium - a hue that's currently leading the race.
Other potential colors for iPhone 17 Pro
The other two color codes Apple is considering are #4f00b7 and #003800. They stand for Green Titanium and Dark Green Titanium, respectively. The latter is a shade Apple has used in its Pro series before with the iPhone 13 Pro, where it was called Alpine Green. However, the attention appears to be on Teal Titanium owing to its popularity among buyers of the teal iPhone 16.
Apple's color strategy for iPhone Pro series
Apple's strategy with its iPhone Pro series has always been to keep colors more subdued, in line with the premium nature of these models. However, these high-end phones are now outselling their cheaper counterparts, thanks to Apple's successful differentiation in terms of specs and design. The current iPhone 16 range offers a host of vibrant shades like ultramarine, teal, and pink.