World

Sweden: Police approves Quran-burning protest outside mosque

Sweden: Police approves Quran-burning protest outside mosque

Written by Ayushi Goswami June 28, 2023 | 06:35 pm 1 min read

Sweden has witnessed a series of such protests in the past

The police in Sweden has given the go-ahead to a Quran-burning protest outside a mosque in Stockholm on Wednesday, reported Reuters. Though only two people are expected to take part in the demonstration, it may threaten Sweden's bid to join North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). Notably, Turkey—a strategic member of NATO—may object to Sweden's NATO membership.

Protest 'legal but not appropriate': Swedish PM

According to reports, the protest will see the tearing up and burning of Islam's holiest book. Meanwhile, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said the anti-Quran protest was "legal but not appropriate," adding he would not speculate about how the demonstration could affect Sweden's NATO process. Previously, such protests in Sweden against Islam enraged Turkey, leading it to become an obstacle to Sweden's NATO accession.

Turkey suspended talks with Sweden in January

In January, Turkey suspended talks with Sweden on its NATO application after right-wing Danish politician Rasmus Paludan burned the Quran near the Turkish embassy in Stockholm. Paludan's actions sparked massive outrage in the Turkish capital, Ankara, where protesters burned the Swedish flag in front of Sweden's embassy. To note, Swedish courts believe rejecting applications for anti-Quran protests infringes on freedom of speech.

Share this timeline