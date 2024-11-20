Summarize Simplifying... In short Linda McMahon, co-founder of WWE and a key Trump ally, has been nominated as the US Education Secretary following Trump's second-term victory.

Despite a recent lawsuit involving WWE, McMahon's commitment to education and school choice, dating back to her 2009 service on the Connecticut Board of Education, has been praised.

Her appointment awaits Senate approval. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

McMahon and husband were named in a lawsuit alleging children's abuse in their organization

Who's Linda McMahon—WWE co-founder—Trump's pick for US education secretary

By Snehil Singh 11:07 am Nov 20, 202411:07 am

What's the story President-elect Donald Trump has picked Linda McMahon, former head of Small Business Administration (SBA) and co-founder of World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), as his pick for Secretary of Education. The announcement comes as Trump plans to scale back federal oversight in the Department of Education and hand over its functions to state governments. "We will send Education BACK TO THE STATES, and Linda will spearhead that effort," he said in a statement.

Political background

McMahon's political journey and education advocacy

McMahon was the SBA administrator from 2017 to 2019 during Trump's first term. She was first eyed for a position in the Commerce Department before being selected for education. Despite failing to win the US Senate seat from Connecticut in 2010 and 2012, McMahon has remained a prominent political figure, chairing the America First Policy Institute and co-leading Trump's transition team.

WWE lawsuit

McMahon's WWE controversy and education advocacy

McMahon and her husband Vince McMahon, co-founders of WWE, were recently named in a lawsuit alleging abuse within the organization. However, despite the controversy, she remains a close ally of Trump. Her work with education began in 2009 when she served on the Connecticut Board of Education. She has also been an advocate for universal school choice through the America First Policy Institute.

Senate approval

McMahon's appointment follows Trump's presidential victory

Trump has praised McMahon for her support of parents' rights and school choice, saying she will "fight tirelessly" to expand them across the country. Her nomination comes after Trump defeated Kamala Harris to win his second presidential term. However, before she officially takes office as Secretary of Education, McMahon's appointment will have to be approved by the Senate.