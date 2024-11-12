Summarize Simplifying... In short Villa Vie Odyssey offers a unique four-year cruise package for $159,999 per person, providing an escape from political outcomes.

The cruise will visit 425 ports in 140 countries, including all seven continents and 13 "Wonders of the World".

Other packages are also available, tailored to current politics and even a retiree-focused program, all aiming to provide a slow-paced, immersive global experience. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The cruise ship offers 1-4 years packages

This cruise offers 4-year journey to escape Trump's presidency

By Tanya Shrivastava 01:52 pm Nov 12, 202401:52 pm

What's the story If you're looking to escape the current United States political climate, luxury cruise line company Villa Vie Residences has a one-of-a-kind travel opportunity for you. The company announced its "Skip Forward" program, which offers a four-year global journey at sea, shortly after Donald Trump's 2024 election victory. The Villa Vie Odyssey cruise ship offers several packages ranging from one to four years.

Package information

Cruise packages and pricing details

The four-year package costs $159,999 per person for double-occupancy rooms and $255,999 for single-occupancy cabins. The fee can be paid in advance and covers meals with complimentary beer and wine during lunch and dinner. Apart from the "Skip Forward" program, Villa Vie also has other packages such as the three-year "Everywhere but Home," two-year "Mid-Term Selection," and one-year "Escape from Reality."

Tour details

Villa Vie Odyssey's global tour and amenities

The Villa Vie Odyssey will visit 425 ports in 140 countries on a 15-year-long global tour. The ship will visit all seven continents, 13 "Wonders of the World," and over 100 tropical islands. It can host up to 600 guests and comes with spa and fitness facilities among other amenities.

Experience and alignment

Villa Vie's unique travel experience and political alignment

Villa Vie's head of sales Anne Alms emphasized the unique travel experience the cruise offers. "Villa Vie offers a unique one-of-a-kind way [to] see the whole world at a slow pace where you have enough time to actually experience the cultural vibe of every port," she said. CEO Mikael Petterson said the campaign was planned before the election results but resonates with those considering leaving due to political outcomes.

Additional offerings

Villa Vie's additional packages and retiree-focused program

Villa Vie's other packages are tailored to current politics. For instance, the 'Mid-Term Selection' package relates to the 2026 midterm elections. The company has also launched an 'Endless Horizons' package specifically for retirees worried about ongoing expenses and outliving their savings. The program hopes to relieve such worries while providing an opportunity to explore every corner of the world by sea.