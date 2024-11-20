Summarize Simplifying... In short Prosecutors have suggested a four-year pause on the hush money case against President-elect Trump, citing respect for the office and its demands.

Despite this, Trump's legal team is expected to push for dismissal, potentially leading to a Supreme Court challenge.

District Attorney Alvin L Bragg, however, has chosen not to drop the case, standing by the jury's verdict. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Trump has been convicted in a hush money case

Hush money trial: DA suggests freezing Trump case during presidency

By Tanya Shrivastava 09:40 am Nov 20, 202409:40 am

What's the story Manhattan prosecutors have rejected President-elect Donald Trump's plea to dismiss his criminal conviction, instead suggesting a possible pause on the case during his presidency. The case pertains to Trump's conviction for falsifying records to cover up a sex scandal. Notably, this would be an unprecedented case in United States history as Trump would be the first convicted felon to take the presidency.

Case pause

Prosecutors propose 4-year freeze on Trump's case

In a letter to Judge Juan Merchan, the prosecutors hinted at a possible four-year freeze on the case during Trump's presidency. They wrote, "The people deeply respect the office of the president, are mindful of the demands and obligations of the presidency, and acknowledge that defendant's inauguration will raise unprecedented legal questions." This proposal comes even as they strongly believe in the jury's verdict against Trump.

Legal battle

Trump's legal team to push for case dismissal

Trump's legal team is likely to seek a dismissal of the case, which could result in a Supreme Court challenge. They contend that dismissing the case would "avoid unconstitutional impediments to Trump's ability to govern" and is "in the interests of justice." This legal battle could further postpone Trump's sentencing, which was due next week.

Verdict upheld

District Attorney stands by jury's verdict

District Attorney Alvin L Bragg took a week to respond to Trump's request for dismissal, ultimately choosing not to drop the case. Bragg stands by the jury's verdict despite potential backlash from Trump and his supporters. This decision underscores Bragg's commitment to upholding the rule of law, even in politically charged circumstances involving high-profile figures like President-elect Trump.