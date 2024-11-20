The interaction happened during a group photograph session

Modi, Trudeau, Biden captured in 1 frame at G20

By Tanya Shrivastava 09:33 am Nov 20, 202409:33 am

What's the story Prime Minister Narendra Modi was briefly seen interacting with his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau at the G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The two leaders were also seen chatting with United States President Joe Biden. The interaction happened during a group photograph session at the Museum of Modern Art in Rio de Janeiro.

Diplomatic tensions

Strained ties between India and Canada

The Modi-Trudeau interaction comes amid strained bilateral ties. The relations have been tense since last September when Trudeau alleged a link between Indian government agents and the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Surrey, Canada. India had previously declared Nijjar a terrorist and dismissed Trudeau's accusation as absurd.

Investigation dispute

Diplomatic fallout over Nijjar's murder investigation

Tensions between India and Canada worsened after Canada sought to question the Indian envoy and five diplomats over Nijjar's murder. India then withdrew its diplomats and expelled six Canadian diplomats from New Delhi. India has accused Canada of failing to curb Khalistan supporters' activities against India's sovereignty.

Violence response

Modi's condemnation of violence in Canada

Earlier this month, pro-Khalistan radicals had attacked a Hindu temple near Toronto during an Indian consular camp. Modi condemned the violence, calling it deliberate and cowardly intimidation of Indian diplomats. He said, "Such acts of violence will never weaken India's resolve." The prime minister also urged the Canadian government to ensure justice and uphold the rule of law.