Pakistan, Bangladesh establish direct sea route: Should India worry
For the first time in over five decades, Pakistan and Bangladesh have opened a direct sea route. The cargo vessel MV Yuan Xian Fa Zhong from Karachi recently docked at Chittagong Port in Bangladesh, marking the historic event. The ship carried goods from Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates, including raw materials for Bangladesh's garment industry and basic food items.
New sea route to boost regional trade
Pakistan's High Commissioner to Bangladesh, Syed Ahmed Maroof, called the direct shipping route "a major step" in enhancing regional trade. He added that "the initiative will accelerate existing trade flows and promote new opportunities for businesses on both sides." This development comes after Bangladesh's interim government led by Muhammad Yunus eased import restrictions on Pakistani goods.
Bangladesh's interim government deepens ties with Pakistan
The direct sea route's establishment marks a major shift in the traditionally complicated ties between Pakistan and Bangladesh. The move comes in the backdrop of Sheikh Hasina's ouster as Bangladesh's Prime Minister. Under Hasina's leadership, Bangladesh had kept closer ties with India, keeping Pakistan at bay. However, the new interim government has taken steps to bolster ties with Pakistan, including simplified visa processes and an order for artillery ammunition from Pakistan.
India's concerns over new sea route
The new sea route has raised concerns in India, especially regarding its security. Experts have worried that scrapping mandatory physical inspections could lead to illegal arms or narcotics movement. Michael Kugelman of the Wilson Center said India could be concerned considering past incidents of arms shipments linked to Pakistan. However, Yunus stressed on maintaining "very close" relations between Dhaka and Delhi for economic and security reasons.