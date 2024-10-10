Summarize Simplifying... In short Hurricane Milton has left over a million homes in Florida without power, with Sarasota and Manatee counties being the hardest hit.

This comes on the heels of Hurricane Helene, which caused significant damage and loss of life.

As the state braces for further impact, President Biden urges adherence to safety measures, while FEMA prepares for recovery efforts, ensuring that aid for Hurricane Helene will not be affected.

Hurricane Milton is a Category 3 storm

Hurricane Milton hits Florida, over 1 million homes lose power

By Tanya Shrivastava 11:16 am Oct 10, 202411:16 am

What's the story Hurricane Milton, a Category 3 storm, hit Florida near Siesta Key, United States on Wednesday evening (local time). The Miami-based National Hurricane Center said the cyclone had maximum sustained winds of 193km/h (195km/h) as it hit the coastal community. Although it weakened from a Category 5 to a Category 3 hurricane earlier in the day, Milton's size grew and remained extremely dangerous with sustained winds of up to 193km/h (195km/h).

Power outages

Over 1 million Florida homes and businesses lose power

The hurricane has knocked out power to over one million homes and businesses in Florida. The most outages were reported in Sarasota County and neighboring Manatee County. Heavy rains from Hurricane Milton are also expected to cause inland flooding along rivers and lakes as it crosses the Florida peninsula. This comes just two weeks after Hurricane Helene battered the state, forcing evacuation orders for up to two million people.

Storm aftermath

Florida braces for more damage after Hurricane Helene

The storm has further threatened communities still recovering from Hurricane Helene, which flooded streets and homes in western Florida and killed at least 230 people across the South. Municipalities along the coast are rushing to collect and dispose of debris before Milton's winds and storm surge could exacerbate any damage. Multiple tornadoes spawned by Hurricane Milton have been reported across Florida, acting as dangerous harbingers of the approaching storm.

Presidential warning

President Biden urges adherence to local safety recommendations

President Joe Biden has urged residents to follow local safety recommendations, saying, "It's literally a matter of life and death." The National Weather Service confirmed at least 16 tornadoes in Florida on Wednesday due to the hurricane. Meanwhile, nearly a quarter of Florida's gasoline stations were out of fuel by Wednesday afternoon. In light of these developments, FEMA administrator Deanne Criswell announced her plans to travel to Florida and coordinate recovery efforts after the storm.

Recovery preparations

FEMA prepares for recovery efforts in Florida

Criswell assured that FEMA is ready and has moved millions of liters (gallons) of water, meals, other supplies and personnel into the area. She emphasized none of the additional aid will detract from recovery efforts for Hurricane Helene. Major Florida theme parks including Disney World, Universal Studios and SeaWorld closed their doors ahead of the storm. The Florida Hospital Association also reported 19 hospitals were evacuated, with mobile homes, nursing homes and assisted-living facilities facing mandatory evacuation.