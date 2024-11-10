Summarize Simplifying... In short A woman doctor in Bengaluru had a harrowing experience with a fake Ola cab driver who didn't ask for her OTP, demanded extra fare, and ignored her requests to return to the airport.

She alerted the police, who arrested the driver at a petrol station.

The driver has been arrested and Bengaluru police is investigating the case

Bengaluru: Woman doctor shares terrifying encounter with fake Ola cab

By Mudit Dube 06:24 pm Nov 10, 202406:24 pm

What's the story A junior resident doctor from Bengaluru recently faced a harrowing experience after unknowingly boarding a fake Ola cab at Kempegowda International Airport. The incident took place late at night when the woman was returning home from Delhi. She was approached by a sedan driver around 10:30pm at the designated Ola pickup station who assured her that he would take her to her destination despite her having booked an Ola mini (usually hatchback) cab.

Red flags

Driver's suspicious behavior raises alarm

The woman grew suspicious when the driver neither asked for her OTP nor drove for about 700 meters without confirming her destination. He said his Ola app was not working and asked her to enter her location in his Maps app. Things took a turn for the worse when he demanded extra fare, suggested transferring her to another vehicle for the agreed fare, and ignored her pleas to return to the airport.

Police intervention

Woman alerts police, driver arrested at petrol station

The driver finally halted at a petrol station and asked for ₹500 for fuel. The woman immediately called 112, India's emergency helpline, while keeping a family member in the loop. She was able to click a picture of the car's number plate before police reached within 20 minutes and arrested the driver, identified as Basavaraj.

Security concerns

Incident sparks concerns over airport security, cab safety

The incident has reignited a debate on airport security and ride-hailing safety protocols. Social media users were shocked and concerned over the incident, with one commenting on how scary it was and another urging for severe punishment for such culprits. Similar incidents have been reported in Bengaluru, highlighting the ongoing safety issues with cab services at the airport.