Bihar rail worker crushed to death; probe reveals shocking details
A 35-year-old railway employee died after getting pinned between an engine and one of the carriages of a train at Barauni Junction in Bihar on Saturday. The incident occurred as Amar Kumar was disconnecting the engine of the Lucknow-Barauni Express (Train No: 15204) after it arrived at the Barauni Junction. During the decoupling, the train driver unexpectedly reversed the engine, trapping Amar. He died on the spot.
Investigation holds Suleman responsible for fatal accident
A preliminary investigation by Indian Railways has now found that a lack of coordination between Kumar and another pointsmen, Mohammed Suleman, led to the accident. The joint report, signed by five rail officials, blamed Suleman for the incident. It said Suleman gave an incorrect signal to the loco driver, due to which Kumar got stuck between the buffers of an engine and a power car.
Suleman defends himself, blames loco driver for accident
However, Suleman has defended himself in a written submission, blaming the loco driver instead. He alleged that when Kumar went to close the buffer coupler, the driver reversed the engine without any hand signal from him. "Due to this, Amar (Kumar) got sandwiched between the two buffers," Suleman said. A buffer is a shock-absorbing device on both ends of a train's engine and coaches that is intended to reduce the impact of bogey collisions.
CCTV footage reveals timeline of tragic accident
When onlookers saw Kumar's body, they raised an alarm, leading the driver to exit the train and flee. Kumar's body was pulled out after detaching the engine and power car at 10:15am, almost two hours after the accident, and sent for post-mortem examination. After the incident, Kumar's family has sought legal action against Suleman. Meanwhile, rail officials have ordered another senior-level inquiry into the accident.