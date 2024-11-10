Summarize Simplifying... In short A rail worker in Bihar, India, tragically lost his life due to a miscommunication between him and another pointsman, Mohammed Suleman.

The initial investigation blamed Suleman for giving an incorrect signal, causing the worker to be crushed between train buffers. However, Suleman defended himself, blaming the driver for reversing without a signal.

The victim's family is seeking legal action against Suleman, while further investigations are underway.

The incident took place on Saturday

Bihar rail worker crushed to death; probe reveals shocking details

By Chanshimla Varah 06:21 pm Nov 10, 2024

What's the story A 35-year-old railway employee died after getting pinned between an engine and one of the carriages of a train at Barauni Junction in Bihar on Saturday. The incident occurred as Amar Kumar was disconnecting the engine of the Lucknow-Barauni Express (Train No: 15204) after it arrived at the Barauni Junction. During the decoupling, the train driver unexpectedly reversed the engine, trapping Amar. He died on the spot.

Accident details

Investigation holds Suleman responsible for fatal accident

A preliminary investigation by Indian Railways has now found that a lack of coordination between Kumar and another pointsmen, Mohammed Suleman, led to the accident. The joint report, signed by five rail officials, blamed Suleman for the incident. It said Suleman gave an incorrect signal to the loco driver, due to which Kumar got stuck between the buffers of an engine and a power car.

Defense statement

Suleman defends himself, blames loco driver for accident

However, Suleman has defended himself in a written submission, blaming the loco driver instead. He alleged that when Kumar went to close the buffer coupler, the driver reversed the engine without any hand signal from him. "Due to this, Amar (Kumar) got sandwiched between the two buffers," Suleman said. A buffer is a shock-absorbing device on both ends of a train's engine and coaches that is intended to reduce the impact of bogey collisions.

Accident timeline

CCTV footage reveals timeline of tragic accident

When onlookers saw Kumar's body, they raised an alarm, leading the driver to exit the train and flee. Kumar's body was pulled out after detaching the engine and power car at 10:15am, almost two hours after the accident, and sent for post-mortem examination. After the incident, Kumar's family has sought legal action against Suleman. Meanwhile, rail officials have ordered another senior-level inquiry into the accident.