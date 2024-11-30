Man throws liquid at Kejriwal during Delhi campaign; detained
A man was detained on Saturday after he threw liquid at former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during a campaign event in Greater Kailash, Delhi. Videos shared on social media show the man trying to grab hold of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader before being quickly apprehended by security personnel. The type of liquid thrown at Kejriwal is unknown, but photos show stains on his blue pullover and scarf.
'Continuous attacks on Kejriwal': AAP accuses BJP
After the attack, the AAP has pointed fingers at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), accusing it of orchestrating this act. He said, "Shoot-outs and gang-wars are regularly happening in Delhi, and protection money is being asked (from people)." "BJP leaders carry our rallies in all states, they are never attacked... There are continuous attacks on Arvind Kejriwal," he added.
'Law and order in Delhi have collapsed': Bharadwaj
Bharadwaj further alleged this wasn't an isolated incident, claiming Kejriwal had been targeted earlier in Nangloi and Chhatarpur. "The law and order in Delhi have collapsed and the central government...are not doing anything," he said. "If a former chief minister is not safe in the country's capital, then what will happen to the common man?" the party also wrote on X.