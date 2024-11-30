Summarize Simplifying... In short The stringent MCOCA law has been invoked against 26 suspects in the murder case of Baba Siddique.

Key suspect Akashdeep Gill, arrested in Punjab, cleverly used a laborer's mobile hotspot to communicate with co-conspirators, making it harder for police to track him.

Weapons, including Turkish and Australian pistols, were seized from the accused, and a financial backer, Salman Vohra, has also been arrested.

26 people have been arrested so far

Baba Siddique murder: Stringent MCOCA invoked against 26 accused

By Snehil Singh 05:44 pm Nov 30, 202405:44 pm

What's the story The Mumbai Police have invoked the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organized Crime Act (MCOCA) in the murder case of former minister Baba Siddique. The Lawrence Bishnoi gang had claimed responsibility for Siddique's assassination, which took place on October 12 outside his son MLA Zeeshan Siddique's office in Mumbai's Nirmal Nagar area. So far, 26 people have been arrested under this act, including three shooters involved in the crime.

Act enforcement

MCOCA's role and implications in Siddique murder case

The MCOCA, which was enacted in 1999, is a legal weapon to fight organized crime syndicates and gangs throughout Maharashtra. It prescribes stringent punishments for the guilty, including life imprisonment or the death penalty if the crime leads to a person's death. The act also gives authorities sweeping surveillance powers and makes confessions to police admissible in court.

Investigation progress

Prime suspect's evasion tactics and evidence seizure

The investigation into Siddique's murder has revealed that prime suspect Akashdeep Gill, arrested from Punjab, used a laborer's mobile hotspot to communicate with conspirators. This was done to avoid police detection. Gill is believed to have coordinated logistics for the murder plot hatched by Anmol Bishnoi, brother of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. Police are still looking for Gill's mobile phone, as it could be crucial evidence in this case.

Case developments

Weapons seized and financial backer arrested

Weapons and ammunition have been seized from the accused, including Turkish and Australian-made pistols and 64 bullets. Among those arrested is Salman Vohra, who is accused of financially supporting the murder plot. The motive behind Siddique's murder remains unclear, but it is known that he was on the radar of the Bishnoi gang.