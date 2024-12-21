Summarize Simplifying... In short Delhi's Education Department has been tasked by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to identify potential illegal Bangladeshi migrants during school admissions and verify existing students.

MCD order was issued on December 18

Delhi schools ordered to identify illegal Bangladeshi migrant students

By Chanshimla Varah 01:18 pm Dec 21, 202401:18 pm

What's the story The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has directed its departments and zonal heads to identify illegal Bangladeshi migrants in municipal schools. The order, dated December 18, also directs action against any encroachments made by migrants. The decision was taken after a meeting on December 12 with the Principal Secretary (Home) of the Delhi government.

School admissions

Education Department tasked with migrant identification

The MCD has assigned the Education Department with the responsibility of ensuring proper identification of potential illegal migrants during school admissions. Deputy Commissioner of MCD, B P Bhardwaj, said the department should "take appropriate preventive measures to identify illegal Bangladeshi migrants while giving admission in municipal schools." A verification drive for students already enrolled is also mandated as part of this initiative.

Birth registration

Public Health Department's role in migrant identification

Further, the Public Health Department has been asked to be careful while registering births and issuing certificates to ensure illegal Bangladeshi migrants don't get them. The MCD has asked that "all precautionary preventive measures while doing birth registration and issuing birth certificates" be taken. Zonal authorities have also been asked to verify previously issued birth certificates as part of this drive.

Compliance monitoring

Weekly reports and deadline for school heads

To keep a tab on the progress of this initiative, all zones have been asked to submit an Action Taken Report (ATR) by December 31. This directive is part of a larger exercise, ordered by Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena earlier this month, to drive out illegal Bangladeshi immigrants in Delhi. Following the Lieutenant Governor's instructions, the Delhi Police has been conducting operations across slums and unauthorized colonies in the capital.

Enforcement measures

BJP associating Purvanchalis with 'Rohingya infiltrators,' says AAP

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh responded to the directive, saying the MCD's order was an attempt to humiliate and belittle the Purvanchali community in the name of illegal migrants. Singh further accused Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda of associating Purvanchalis with "Rohingya infiltrators" and "Bangladeshis." Purvanchalis are migrants from eastern Uttar Pradesh and Bihar and make up around 42 percent of Delhi's electorate.