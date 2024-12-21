Summarize Simplifying... In short Delhi's air quality has slightly improved, but poor visibility continues to be a concern, especially at the Indira Gandhi International Airport.

Residents, particularly children, older adults, and those with respiratory issues, are advised to limit outdoor activities due to health risks.

The city, currently under strict anti-pollution measures, anticipates some relief with expected rainfall after Christmas.

Delhi's air quality improves slightly; rain likely after Christmas

By Snehil Singh 12:53 pm Dec 21, 202412:53 pm

What's the story Delhi's air quality improved marginally on Saturday morning, ascending from the "severe" or "severe plus" category in the past few days to the "very poor" category. The Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 395 at 8:00am. The improvement comes after four days of extremely poor air quality, which led authorities to issue public health warnings.

However, the persistently poor air quality has severely impacted visibility at prominent places in the city. At Indira Gandhi International Airport, visibility dropped to 600 meters, while runway visibility ranged between 700 and 2,000 meters. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) recorded a temperature of 8 degrees Celsius at 5:30am on Saturday.

In view of the persistent air pollution crisis, authorities have advised residents to restrict their outdoor activities. The recommendation is especially directed toward children, older adults, and those suffering from respiratory problems. A health official stressed the significance of this advice, saying, "We strongly urge people to stay indoors as much as possible, given the health risks associated with prolonged exposure."

The IMD has forecasted dense fog for the weekend, which could further reduce visibility in the city. However, there is a glimmer of hope as light to moderate rainfall is predicted for December 26. Meanwhile, Delhi remains under strict anti-pollution measures under Stage IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). The measures include a ban on construction activities and restrictions on the entry of non-essential polluting trucks from entering the city.