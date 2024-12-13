Summarize Simplifying... In short A top police officer in Kanpur, currently pursuing a PhD at IIT-Kanpur, has been accused of rape by a research scholar at the institute.

The officer, who had promised to marry the woman post his divorce, has been relieved of his duties and transferred to the Police Headquarters in Lucknow for a fair investigation.

IIT Kanpur has pledged full cooperation and support to the student during this challenging time.

The victim alleges the rape happened under the pretext of marriage

Top Kanpur cop accused of raping IIT scholar; FIR registered

By Snehil Singh 04:44 pm Dec 13, 2024

What's the story An Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, has been accused of rape by a research scholar from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur. The victim alleges the rape happened under the pretext of marriage. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) South Kanpur, Ankita Singh, confirmed a First Information Report (FIR) has been registered against the officer. "A complete investigation is underway and investigation is being conducted in this entire matter," Singh said.

SIT probe

Special Investigation Team formed, accused officer reassigned

In light of the grave allegations, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted to investigate the matter in detail. The team is headed by Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Traffic, Archana Singh. Meanwhile, the accused officer has been relieved of his current duties and posted to the Director General of Police (DGP) headquarters in Lucknow. "To ensure a fair probe, the ACP has been immediately attached to the Police Headquarters in Lucknow," Sharma said.

Case

ACP enrolled in IIT-Kanpur 5 months ago

According to authorities, the ACP enrolled in IIT-Kanpur five months ago to pursue a PhD in cybercrime and criminology. He reportedly built a relationship with the research scholar while studying at the institute and promised to marry her after his divorce. But when the cop broke his pledge, the woman filed a rape complaint. According to India Today, DCP Sharma and Additional DCP Archana Singh went to the campus to meet the woman and verify her charges.

IIT response

'Institute is committed to provide all the necessary support'

"Prima facie, the charges against the ACP appear credible. As a result, he has been stripped of his current responsibilities and transferred out of the city to ensure a free and impartial investigation," a police officer said. IIT Kanpur Director Manindra Agrawal confirmed the development and stated that the institute is cooperating with the police in the probe. "The institute is committed to provide all the necessary support to the student at this difficult time," Agrawal said.