Smriti Mandhana's blistering 136 off 120 balls in the second ODI of SA's tour of India tops the list of the highest individual scores.

Her knock featured 18 fours and two sixes, and was part of a 171-run stand with Harmanpreet Kaur (103*), helping India post 325/3 before restricting SA to 321/6.

As per ESPNcricinfo, Mandhana owns over 4,300 WODI runs at 45-plus.