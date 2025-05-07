Women's ODIs: Highest individual scores for India against South Africa
India clinched their spot in the 2025 Sri Lanka Women's ODI Tri-Series final, beating South Africa by 23 runs.
India posted 337/9, powered by Jemimah Rodrigues' century and fifties from Smriti Mandhana and Deepti Sharma. SA managed 314/7, with Amanjot Kaur taking 3/59.
Rodrigues' 123 became the third-highest individual ODI score for India against SA Women.
Here's a look at the top individual scores.
#1
136 off 120 balls - Smriti Mandhana, Bengaluru (2024)
Smriti Mandhana's blistering 136 off 120 balls in the second ODI of SA's tour of India tops the list of the highest individual scores.
Her knock featured 18 fours and two sixes, and was part of a 171-run stand with Harmanpreet Kaur (103*), helping India post 325/3 before restricting SA to 321/6.
As per ESPNcricinfo, Mandhana owns over 4,300 WODI runs at 45-plus.
#2
135 off 129 balls - Smriti Mandhana, Kimberley (2018)
Mandhana's 135 off 129, her first ODI ton against SA, remains the second-highest individual score by an Indian against them.
She managed this during the 2018 tour of SA, where her knock featured 14 fours, one six, powering India to 302/3, supported by unbeaten fifties from Harmanpreet Kaur and Veda Krishnamurthy.
Defending 303, India folded SA for 124, with Poonam Yadav starring with 4/24.
#3
123 off 101 balls - Jemimah Rodrigues, Colombo (RPS) (2025)
As mentioned, 24-year-old Jemimah holds the third-highest individual ODI score for India against SA.
Walking in after three early wickets, she anchored the innings with key partnerships, scoring 123 off 101 balls (15 fours, one six) as India posted 337/9.
They later restricted SA to 314/7, sealing a 23-run win.
Overall, Rodrigues has amassed 1,294 runs in 44 ODI innings at 32.35.
#4
117 off 127 balls - Smriti Mandhana, Bengaluru (2024)
Mumbai-born Mandhana features on this list again for her 117 off 127 balls in the first ODI of South Africa's 2024 tour.
Her second ton against SA anchored India to 265/8 despite regular wickets and stands as the fourth-highest individual score by an Indian against SA.
Meanwhile, defending 266, Asha Sobhana's superb 4/21 helped bowl South Africa out for just 122.
#5
104* off 123 balls - Punam Raut, Lucknow (2021)
Punam Raut's unbeaten 104 off 123 balls in the fourth ODI of South Africa's 2021 India tour is the fifth-highest individual ODI score by an Indian against SA.
Coming in at 61/2, she built a 103-run stand with Mithali Raj (45) and hit 10 fours as India posted 266/4.
However, despite her effort, South Africa chased down the target to win by seven wickets.