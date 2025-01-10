What's the story

Indian women's cricket's poster girl Smriti Mandhana has become the third-fastest batter to score 4,000 One Day International (ODI) runs.

She achieved the feat during the first ODI against Ireland women at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot.

Although she missed a half-century by nine runs, Mandhana's innings helped India clinch a comfortable win.

Notably, she is the fastest Indian to the milestone and only the 2nd player to attain the landmark.