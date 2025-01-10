Smriti Mandhana becomes 3rd-fastest batter to 4,000 WODI runs: Stats
What's the story
Indian women's cricket's poster girl Smriti Mandhana has become the third-fastest batter to score 4,000 One Day International (ODI) runs.
She achieved the feat during the first ODI against Ireland women at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot.
Although she missed a half-century by nine runs, Mandhana's innings helped India clinch a comfortable win.
Notably, she is the fastest Indian to the milestone and only the 2nd player to attain the landmark.
Record breaker
Mandhana is only behind Clark and Lanning
Mandhana reached this landmark in only 95 innings, breaking former Indian captain Mithali Raj's record of 112 innings.
She is now the first Indian woman to achieve this landmark in under 100 innings.
Globally, Mandhana is third behind Australian cricketers Belinda Clark and Meg Lanning, who achieved the same in 86 and 89 innings respectively.
Laura Wolvaardt took 96 innings to reach 4,000 runs and is 4th.
Career highlights
Mandhana's impressive career and recognition
Apart from her record-breaking feat, Mandhana is also the fourth youngest female cricketer to score 4,000 ODI runs.
She is also the 15th batter in Women's ODIs to reach the milestone.
She had a career-best year with a staggering 747 runs in 13 innings, including four centuries and three half-centuries.
Her phenomenal performance has also earned her a nomination for the ICC Women's ODI Cricketer of the Year award.
Numbers
Breaking down her WODI career in stats
In 95 WODIs, Mandhana owns 4,001 runs at 44.95 with the help of 29 fifties and 9 centuries.
As per ESPNcricinfo, in 45 home matches, she has accumulated 1,750 runs at 40.69 with the help of three tons and 13 fifties.
In 37 away games (home of opposition), she has piled up 1,788 runs at 52.58. She owns 4 tons and 14 fifties.
In 13 neutral matches, she has piled up 463 runs at 38.58 (50s: 2, 100s: 2).