What's the story

Indian women's cricket team captain, Smriti Mandhana, said opener Shafali Verma remains in the scheme of things, days after she was dropped from the 3-match ODI series against Ireland.

Shafali was also not in the team in last December's ODI series against Australia.

Ahead of India's WODI series against Ireland, which will begin on January 10 in Rajkot, Mandhana spoke about Verma's return.

Verma was dropped from the squad after a series of low scores.