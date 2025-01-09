Shafali Verma is in the scheme of things: Smriti Mandhana
What's the story
Indian women's cricket team captain, Smriti Mandhana, said opener Shafali Verma remains in the scheme of things, days after she was dropped from the 3-match ODI series against Ireland.
Shafali was also not in the team in last December's ODI series against Australia.
Ahead of India's WODI series against Ireland, which will begin on January 10 in Rajkot, Mandhana spoke about Verma's return.
Verma was dropped from the squad after a series of low scores.
Comeback trail
Verma will hope for a return
Verma performed exceptionally well in domestic games.
She scored 91 (71), 95 (65), and 87 (58) in the ongoing One-Day Challenger Trophy.
These came after a stunning innings of a 115-ball 197 against Bengal in the One-Day Trophy's quarterfinals.
Despite the changes in the team, Mandhana is focused on the upcoming challenges. She was happy with Verma's domestic performance and confirmed her consideration for selection.
Captain's perspective
Mandhana's focus on upcoming challenges
Mandhana praised Verma for improving her show in domestic cricket.
"Harman is rested and that was very clear. Shafali in the last two or three one-day series, she's not been part of the squad. Pratika (Rawal) in the last series has done really well in her absence, but definitely Shafali scored a lot of runs in domestic cricket, so she's definitely in the scheme of things. I'm really happy that she went back and got those runs," Mandhana said.
Fielding goals
Mandhana's ambition for team's fielding standards
Mandhana also spoke about the team's fielding standards, saying they aim to be one of the best fielding sides in the world.
She said this isn't out of fear but a real desire to do well for the country.
The captain admitted how they will have to adapt to different conditions and said she's excited to face Ireland, a team India hasn't played much against.
Team morale
Recent victories boost confidence for upcoming series
India's recent victories against the West Indies have lifted the spirits of the team ahead of the Ireland series.
Mandhana emphasized these wins as a confidence booster, saying, "Definitely the last series gives us a lot of confidence."
She also mentioned that the upcoming series gives an opportunity for the younger players to prove themselves in the absence of senior players like Harmanpreet and Renuka.