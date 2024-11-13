Summarize Simplifying... In short The Indian Women's cricket team is set to host West Indies and Ireland in a series of T20I and ODI matches.

The action kicks off with the T20I series against West Indies starting December 15, followed by ODIs in Baroda.

The new year will see the team facing Ireland in Rajkot for three ODIs, marking the start of India's 2025 cricketing calendar.

The Indian women's cricket team will host West Indies and Ireland in a white-ball series (Image Source: X/@BCCIWomen)

India Women to host West Indies, Ireland in white-ball series

By Rajdeep Saha 08:04 pm Nov 13, 202408:04 pm

What's the story The Indian women's cricket team will host West Indies and Ireland in a white-ball series. The matches will be played in December this year and January next year. The West Indies side will come for three ODIs and three T20Is in the latter half of December. The 50-over games will be played at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, while T20Is in Baroda.

Post-World Cup

India's 1st T20I series post World Cup

The upcoming series against West Indies will be India's first T20I series since the T20 World Cup last month. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led team was eliminated in the group stage of the tournament. The first match of this series is set to take place on December 15, just four days after the Indian women's team wraps up their last ODI in a three-match tour of Australia.

Match details

Schedule for upcoming matches against West Indies

India will play West Indies in two more T20Is on December 17 and 19. After these matches, the teams will head to Baroda for three ODIs on December 22, 24, and 27. These games are part of a busy cricketing calendar which will also see the Indian team take on Ireland in the new year.

Upcoming series

Ireland to face India in Rajkot

Ireland will host their three ODIs against India in Rajkot. The matches will be played on January 10, 12, and 15. Both the ODI series against West Indies and Ireland form part of the ICC Women's Championship. This series will mark the start of India's cricketing activities for the year 2025, giving them a grand start to their international commitments.