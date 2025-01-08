WPL 2025 to commence in February: Check out the details
What's the story
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is expected to finalize the plans for the third season of Women's Premier League (WPL).
The tournament is likely to start on February 6 or 7. The cricket board will announce the dates or venues for the same soon.
Just like last year, this year's WPL will also be held in a caravan format.
Here are further details.
Venue selection
Lucknow and Vadodara shortlisted as potential venues
The BCCI is mulling the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow and a Vadodara venue to host the WPL 2025.
Lucknow will host the first leg of the tournament, while Vadodara will host the second leg, including the final on March 9.
The Kotambi Stadium near Vadodara recently hosted its maiden international series featuring India Women's team against the West Indies.
Fixture discussions
BCCI in talks with UP and Baroda cricket associations
The BCCI has been in talks with officials from the Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association (UPCA) and the Baroda Cricket Association for WPL 2025.
A fixture list for the tournament will likely be released by next week.
"Since there will be 23 games, it will be held in two venues. The idea is to spread the game across the country," a source told Sportstar.
Title defense
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women aim to defend title
As the new season of WPL draws near, all eyes will be on Royal Challengers Bengaluru women's team.
They won the 2023 WPL under Smriti Mandhana's leadership, a feat their male counterparts are yet to achieve.
With the next season just around, RCB Women are preparing to defend their title against fierce competitors like Mumbai Indian Women and Delhi Capitals Women.