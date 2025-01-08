What's the story

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has rated the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) pitch as 'satisfactory.'

This comes after the final Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, where Australia triumphed over India.

Notably, the match saw 26 wickets tumbling in just two days.

However, Peter Roach from Cricket Australia (CA), defended the quality and impartiality of the pitch preparation.

