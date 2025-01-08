Border-Gavaskar Trophy: ICC rates SCG pitch as 'satisfactory' despite criticism
What's the story
The International Cricket Council (ICC) has rated the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) pitch as 'satisfactory.'
This comes after the final Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, where Australia triumphed over India.
Notably, the match saw 26 wickets tumbling in just two days.
However, Peter Roach from Cricket Australia (CA), defended the quality and impartiality of the pitch preparation.
Here are further details.
Criticism
Former Indian cricketers criticize SCG pitch
The SCG pitch has been criticized by former Indian cricketers Dilip Vengsarkar and Sunil Gavaskar.
Vengsarkar called the pitch "substandard" and heavily biased toward pacers, making batting extremely difficult.
Gavaskar also expressed his disapproval, saying the pitch was "not ideal" for a Test match because of its excessive grassiness.
Despite the criticism, CA insists the pitches showcase diverse characteristics and don't favor any side.
Defense
CA's response to pitch criticism
In response to the criticism, Roach said CA doesn't prepare wickets that favor the hosts or suit their situation in a series.
He stressed that they aim for a ideal contest between bat and ball on pitches likely to produce a result.
Roach also said that weather plays a big role in preparation and can pose challenges even for their best curators.
Ratings
ICC's pitch ratings for Border-Gavaskar Trophy
The ICC has released its pitch ratings for the recently-concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy.
The Perth Stadium, Adelaide Oval, Gabba, and MCG pitches all received the highest 'very good' rating, while SCG was given a 'satisfactory' rating.
This is the second top category in the revised four-tier system introduced in 2023.
Venues can receive demerit points if their pitches are rated as unsatisfactory/unfit by the ICC.
Suggestion
Vengsarkar's suggestion to ICC for Test match pitches
Notably, Vengsarkar has also suggested that the ICC should take responsibility for Test match wickets, just like it does for global white-ball tournaments.
He believes that would ensure "good quality cricket" and a fair playing field for all teams.
This proposal comes in light of the recent controversy surrounding the SCG pitch during the final Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.