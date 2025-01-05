Australia attain this feat with BGT triumph after 10-year wait
What's the story
Australia emphatically reclaimed the Border-Gavaskar Trophy after 10 years, having defeated India by six wickets in the final Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).
This was their first Test series win over India since 2015.
The Australian side showed great character by coming back from an early defeat to win the series 3-1.
The win also assures Australia's place in the World Test Championship final against South Africa.
Meanwhile, the hosts attained a massive milestone with this series triumph.
Match highlights
How did the game pan out?
India were bundled out for a paltry 185 on Day 1 with Scott Boland taking four wickets.
The Aussies managed 181/10 in response as debutant Beau Webster scored a fifty.
Prasidh Krishna and Mohammed Siraj snared three wickets apiece.
A fiery 61 from Rishabh Pant meant India managed 157/10 in their second outing. Boland took six wickets.
Chasing 162, the Aussies lost three early wickets but they eventually crossed the line in the second session of Day 3.
Feat
Australia enter this list
The BGT triumph means the Aussies now hold Test series titles against all nine opponents simultaneously (excluding Afghanistan and Ireland).
This is the third instance of Australia holding this distinction.
Teams to hold the series titles vs all nine opponents simultaneously (excluding Afg & Ire)
Australia (Nov 2004 - Sep 2005).
Australia (Jan 2007 - Jan 2009).
South Africa (Dec 2012 - Mar 2014).
India (Mar 2017 - Jan 2018).
India (Dec 2021 - Jan 2022).
Australia (Jan 2025 - *).
Information
Historic win for Australia
As mentioned, this was Australia's maiden Test series win over India since 2015. In this period, India recorded four Test series triumphs against the Aussies, including two Down Under. Meanwhile, this win also means Australia will face South Africa in the 2025 ICC World Test Championship final.