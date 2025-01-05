What's the story

Australia emphatically reclaimed the Border-Gavaskar Trophy after 10 years, having defeated India by six wickets in the final Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

This was their first Test series win over India since 2015.

The Australian side showed great character by coming back from an early defeat to win the series 3-1.

The win also assures Australia's place in the World Test Championship final against South Africa.

Meanwhile, the hosts attained a massive milestone with this series triumph.