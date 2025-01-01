Summarize Simplifying... In short Jasprit Bumrah is making waves in cricket, ranking joint-17th on the all-time ICC list with 907 points, and is on the brink of surpassing Harbhajan Singh's record of 32 wickets in a single Border-Gavaskar Trophy series.

Despite India's struggle to win the trophy, Bumrah's consistent performance keeps their hopes alive.

He also recently became the fastest Indian pacer to reach 200 wickets in Test cricket, breaking Kapil Dev's record. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Bumrah has taken 30 wickets in BGT 2024-25 (Image source: X/@ICC)

Jasprit Bumrah shatters all-time ICC ranking record: Details here

By Gaurav Tripathi 02:33 pm Jan 01, 202502:33 pm

What's the story India's top-ranked Test bowler Jasprit Bumrah has created history by breaking R Ashwin's all-time record of 904 rating points in the ICC rankings. This makes him the Indian cricketer with the highest points tally ever. Bumrah's phenomenal performance in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy has taken him to this position, with 30 wickets to his name so far at a phenomenal average of 12.83.

Global standing

Bumrah's ICC ranking places him alongside cricket legends

Bumrah's current tally of 907 rating points in the ICC rankings, sees him joint-17th on the all-time list. He now shares this position with England spinner Derek Underwood. The top spots are occupied by English seamers Sydney Barnes (932) and George Lohmann (931), who played over a century ago. Cricket legends Imran Khan (922) and Muttiah Muralidaran (920), occupy the third and fourth positions respectively.

Potential milestone

Bumrah on the verge of surpassing Harbhajan's record

In the upcoming fifth Test in Sydney, Bumrah is set to achieve another major milestone. He needs just three more wickets to break Harbhajan Singh's record of 32 wickets in a single Border-Gavaskar Trophy series. Harbhajan had set the record in the 2000-01 series. Considering Bumrah's current form, this seems well within reach as he has already taken 30 wickets in just four matches. The tally includes three fifers.

Team impact

Bumrah's performance crucial for India's Border-Gavaskar Trophy hopes

Despite India's failure to win the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, they can still retain it by winning the final Test. Bumrah has been the key in keeping these hopes alive with his consistent performances. However, the team has been bogged down by lack of support from other players, especially senior batters like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant.

Historic achievement

Bumrah sets new record in Test cricket

During the Boxing Day Test match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Bumrah set another record by becoming the fastest Indian pacer to reach 200 wickets in Test cricket. He achieved the milestone in his 44th Test, breaking Kapil Dev's previous record of 50 matches against West Indies back in March 1983. With this, Bumrah also became the joint second-fastest Indian to claim 200 Test wickets, along with Ravindra Jadeja.