Summarize Simplifying... In short Akash Deep, on his first Australian tour, credits his match-saving performance in the Gabba Test to his mindset of contributing to the team and mentorship from Bumrah.

Despite initial struggles, his improved second innings performance, dismissing Nathan McSweeney and Mitchell Marsh, showcased his resilience.

With the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series tied at 1-1, the upcoming Boxing Day Test at Melbourne Cricket Ground is set to be a crucial match.

Akash Deep scored 31 runs in Gabba Test (Image source: X/@BCCI)

Akash Deep shares mindset behind match-saving knock in Gabba Test

By Gaurav Tripathi 02:47 pm Dec 22, 202402:47 pm

What's the story Indian pacer Akash Deep has opened up on his thought process behind the all-important innings he played in the third Test of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 against Australia. The right-arm seamer's performance proved crucial in saving India from a follow-on at The Gabba, Brisbane. He scored a brilliant 31 off 44 balls, hitting two boundaries and one six. His 10th-wicket partnership with Jasprit Bumrah added a vital 47 runs to India's total.

Game plan

Akash Deep's strategy and mindset during crucial innings

Akash Deep revealed his plan during the match, saying that his main aim was to remain on the crease and add 25-30 useful runs for the team. "My mindset is just to contribute. I wasn't looking to save the follow-on that day; I was just looking not to get out. My mindset was this, God willing, we were able to save the follow-on," Akash Deep told reporters on December 22 in Melbourne.

Mentorship

Bumrah's guidance and Akash Deep's performance in Australia

Akash Deep, who is on his maiden Australian tour, credited Bumrah for giving him valuable tips throughout the series. He emphasized Bumrah's immense contributions not just in this series but around the world. Although he wasn't in the original playing XI for the first two Tests against Australia, Akash Deep replaced Harshit Rana for the third Test in Brisbane where he impressed with his performance.

Match highlights

Akash Deep's performance in the 3rd Test

In the first innings of the third Test, Akash Deep could only manage to take one wicket despite several near misses. However, his performance improved significantly in the second innings where he dismissed Nathan McSweeney and Mitchell Marsh with his precise bowling. This turnaround showcased his resilience and adaptability under pressure, further solidifying his role in the team.

Series update

Upcoming Boxing Day Test and team updates

The Border-Gavaskar Trophy series is currently leveled at 1-1 with the upcoming Boxing Day Test scheduled to be held at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, starting on December 26. Australia have made changes to their squad owing to Josh Hazlewood's injury and top-order woes. Sam Konstas will replace Nathan McSweeney for the fourth Test. This match promises to be a decisive event in determining the outcome of this closely contested series.