India clinch inaugural U19 Women's Asia Cup title: Key details

What's the story India's Under-19 women's cricket team, under the captaincy of Niki Prasad, has won the first-ever edition of the U19 Women's Asia Cup 2024. The team defeated Bangladesh by 41 runs in the final match on Sunday, December 22. Gongadi Trisha and the Indian bowlers stole the show. The final was played at Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur. Here are further details.

Trisha's half-century propels India to victory

After being put into bat first, India managed to score 117/7. The highlight of the innings was Trisha's impressive half-century, scoring 52 runs off 47 balls. This included five fours and two sixes. Captain Prasad (12) also contributed to the score but couldn't convert her start into a big one. Mithila Vinod added late momentum with a brisk 17-run knock off just 12 deliveries. Farjana Easmin (4/31) was the pick of the Bangladesh bowlers.

Bangladesh's batting order collapses under Indian bowling attack

In reply to India's mammoth total, Bangladesh's top-order batters Mosammat Eva and Sumaiya Akhter were dismissed early. Fahomida Choya and Juairiya Ferdous scored 18 and 22 runs respectively. However, their efforts weren't enough to save the Bangladesh from a collapse. Sonam Yadav and Parunika Sisodia picked two wickets each while Aayushi Shukla spearheaded the Indian bowling attack with figures of 3/17. Bangladesh were hence folded for just 76 in 18.3 overs.

India's journey to the U19 Women's Asia Cup final

India booked their final berth after finishing on top of Group A and Super Fours points table with three wins in four matches. Their encounter against Nepal was washed out due to rain. As per ESPNcricinfo, Trisha finished as the highest run-scorer in this tournament with 159 runs from five games at 53 and a strike-rate of 120.45. With 10 scalps at 5.40, Aayushi finished as the highest wicket-taker. Sisodia and Yadav took nine and eight wickets, respectively.