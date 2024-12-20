Fernando will play seven County Championship matches

Glamorgan sign Sri Lankan pacer Asitha Fernando for 2025 season

By Rajdeep Saha 05:07 pm Dec 20, 202405:07 pm

What's the story Glamorgan Cricket Club announced the signing of Sri Lankan fast bowler, Asitha Fernando, for the first two months of the 2025 season. The 27-year-old cricketer will play seven County Championship matches until May end. This is a major milestone as Fernando becomes the first Sri Lankan player to represent Glamorgan. Here are further details.

Stellar performance

Fernando's impressive track record in Test cricket

Fernando boasts of a phenomenal Test record, having picked 72 wickets at an average of 26.66 from 21 Tests. He was Sri Lanka's leading wicket-taker on their tour of England earlier this year, where he also made his way to the Lord's honors board for his first-innings five-wicket haul. This isn't his first county stint as he had earlier played for Nottinghamshire.

Anticipation

Fernando expresses gratitude and excitement for upcoming season

Fernando thanked Glamorgan Cricket for the opportunity, saying, "I am extremely thrilled to be a part of Glamorgan and to return to the county cricket scene this year." He added that his previous county cricket stint improved his game a lot. The fast bowler is excited to play with teammates like Mason Crane and Colin Ingram in the upcoming season.

Warm welcome

Glamorgan's director of cricket welcomes Fernando

Mark Wallace, Glamorgan's director of cricket, said he was delighted to welcome a bowler of Fernando's caliber to Sophia Gardens for the start of the 2025 season. He noted Fernando's experience with UK conditions and his strong performance in Sri Lanka's series against England last summer. Wallace is looking forward to seeing Fernando take the field as the first Sri Lankan player to represent Glamorgan.

Information

Over 250 wickets in First-Class cricket

As per ESPNcricinfo, in 80 First-Class games, Fernando owns 251 wickets at 23.72. He has managed 12 four-wicket hauls and 10 five-wicket hauls. He also owns one 10-wicket match haul.