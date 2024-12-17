Summarize Simplifying... In short In the Hamilton Test, despite half-centuries from Bethell and Root, England fell short against New Zealand.

Bethell and Root provided resistance with a century stand (Image source: X/@ICC)

Hamilton Test: Root, Bethell slam half-centuries in losing cause

By Gaurav Tripathi 08:39 am Dec 17, 202408:39 am

The final Test of 2024 ended in a historic defeat for England as New Zealand ran a riot in the third match in Hamilton. The visitors were bundled out for just 234 while chasing an improbable target of 658 runs, which was 240 runs more than the current world record for a fourth-innings chase. Meanwhile, Jacob Bethell and Joe Root scored valiant fifties in the final innings. Here are the key stats.

Player performances

Bethell and Root's resistance against NZ's dominance

Bethell and Root provided some resistance with a century stand. Both batters arrived in the final few minutes of Day 3 after the visitors lost both openers cheaply. They added 104 runs for the third wicket amid tough circumstances. Bethell scored a polished 76, his third consecutive second-innings half-century. However, he was dismissed before lunch after hitting Tim Southee high in the air. Root was dismissed lbw by Mitchell Santner's spin after scoring a 54.

Team challenges

Stokes's absence and England's precarious position

Despite Bethell's early flurry of boundaries against Matt Henry, New Zealand kept a grip with time and scoreboard pressure on their side. Meanwhile, England captain Ben Stokes, nursing a hamstring injury from Monday, didn't show up in his designated batting position at number seven. This hurt the visiting team even further as Gus Atkinson (43) was their only other batter to touch the 20-run mark in the fourth innings.

Root

13,000 Test runs loading for Root

Root scored 10 fours en route to his 54 off 64 balls. The veteran batter has raced to 12,972 runs at an average of 50.87. He owns 37 centuries and 64 half-centuries in England whites. As per ESPNcricinfo, Root is the highest run-scorer in England-New Zealand Tests, having scored 1,925 runs at 53.47. The tally includes six tons and nine half-centuries. Root, meanwhile, finished the series with 282 runs at 43.60.

Bethell

Three fifties in debut series for Bethell

Bethell, who made 76 off 96 balls, smoked 13 fours and a solitary six. This was his debut Test series and he returned with three fifties across six innings. Notably, the 21-year-old made a sensational entry into Test cricket, scoring the joint-second fastest debut half-century (50* off 37 balls). He recorded scores worth 10, 50*, 16, 96, 12 & 76 to finish with 260 runs at 52. With his left-arm spin, Bethell also claimed 3/72 in the third innings.

Match progression

How did the game pan out?

NZ managed 347/10 while batting first thanks to half-centuries from Tom Latham and Mitchell Santner. England struggled in their first innings and were bowled out for just 143 runs. Matt Henry took four wickets. Despite their mammoth 204-run lead, New Zealand chose not to enforce the follow-on in their second innings. Kane Williamson's 156 meant the hosts finished at 453/10 in their second outing. As mentioned, the Brits could only manage 234/10 while chasing 658.