Summarize Simplifying... In short New Zealand's cricket coach, Stead, is considering bringing back Mitchell Santner for the 2nd Test against England due to Wellington's spin-friendly conditions.

Despite a series opener loss and some players' poor performances, Stead remains confident in his team, including opener Devon Conway, who's been struggling recently.

Stead believes Conway's class as a player will shine through in upcoming matches.

This comes after New Zealand's eight-wicket defeat in the series opener (Image source: X/@ICC)

NZ vs ENG: Mitchell Santner could return for 2nd Test

By Gaurav Tripathi 02:35 pm Dec 02, 202402:35 pm

What's the story New Zealand's cricket coach Gary Stead has hinted at the possible return of left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner for the upcoming second Test against England. This comes after New Zealand's eight-wicket defeat in the series opener on Sunday. Despite the loss, Stead stands by his batters and has no plans to change the squad before Friday's match in Wellington. Here's more.

Selection strategy

Santner's selection influenced by Wellington's spin-friendly conditions

Stead also revealed that Santner's possible inclusion is due to Wellington's spin-friendly conditions. "I guess Mitch's selection is on the back of what happened in Wellington last (season) with it being very, very spin friendly," he said. This strategic move comes after New Zealand lost to Australia by 172 runs at Basin Reserve in March, where they didn't play a specialist spinner and Nathan Lyon took 10 wickets.

Confidence in team

Stead backs struggling batters despite series opener loss

Despite a series of dropped catches and poor performances from some players in the first Test, Stead remains confident in his team. He dismissed suggestions of moving Glenn Phillips above Tom Blundell in the batting order, stating, "We've got a lot of faith in Tom Blundell." He also expressed confidence in opener Devon Conway who has scored just 53 runs in his last five innings.

Coach's trust

Stead's faith in Conway despite poor form

Stead admitted the tough conditions for opening batters in New Zealand but stuck by Conway. "Devon's a class player, and you don't lose that class over a week, a month," he said. Despite the lean patch, Stead is confident about his contribution to the team in upcoming matches.