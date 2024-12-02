Summarize Simplifying... In short Lizelle Lee, despite retiring from international cricket, made a splash in the WBBL 2024 season, setting records for the highest individual score and most sixes in a single innings.

She also became the first player to score back-to-back centuries in the WBBL, tying with Alyssa Healy for the most centuries in the league's history.

Lee's impressive performance, including a season-high partnership with Nicola Carey, helped her finish the season with the highest strike rate among batters with at least 70 runs. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Lee smoked back-to-back WBBL centuries (Image Source: X/@HurricanesBBL)

Lizelle Lee scripted these records in unforgettable WBBL 2024 season

By Gaurav Tripathi 02:30 pm Dec 02, 202402:30 pm

What's the story The 2024 Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) has come to an end with Melbourne Renegades lifting their maiden title. Though Hobart Hurricanes could not reach the final clash, their opening batter Lizelle Lee enjoyed a terrific season. The former South African batter finished as the second-highest run-getter and shattered many records in this edition. Here we look at the feats she accomplished in WBBL 2024.

Career overview

Highest individual score in WBBL history

Despite retiring from international cricket in 2022, Lee's form is still on fire. She scripted history with a stunning 150* off 75 balls in the match against Perth Scorchers in Sydney. The Proteas star, with this phenomenal knock, recorded the highest individual score in WBBL history, as per ESPNcricinfo. She surpassed Grace Harris, who made 136* vs Perth Scorchers last year. Lee smoked 12 sixes during her stay, the most by a batter in a WBBL innings.

Match conclusion

First batter with successive WBBL tons

Lee backed his ton against the Scorchers with a brilliant 103 off just 59 balls in the succeeding match against the Adelaide Strikers. With this, Lee became the first-ever player to score back-to-back WBBL centuries. The feat also saw her tie with Alyssa Healy for the most centuries in WBBL history. Both batters have accomplished the three-figure mark five times apiece.

Team effort

Highest partnership in the season

Notably, Lee's effort against the Strikers was backed by Nicola Carey's unbeaten 64 off 46. They added 133 runs for the second wicket, recording the highest partnership for any wicket in the season. This is also the highest WBBL partnership for any wicket by a Hurricanes pair. They also stitched the sixth-highest stand against Adelaide Strikers.

Stats

Most sixes, highest strike rate in the season

Lee, who was the only centurion this season, finished with 399 runs across 11 games at 39.90. Sydney Sixers' Ellyse Perry was the only batter to score more runs than her this year (424). While Lee smoked 18 sixes this year, no other batter could clear the fence even 11 times. The South African star (155.86) had the best strike rate among batters with at least 70 runs.

Career stats

Lee's impressive career stats in WBBL

Having played 93 WBBL matches, Lee has scored 2,465 runs at an average of 29.34 and strike rate of 131.32. She is now the 12th-highest scorer in WBBL history with five centuries and 11 fifties under her belt. Lee has also hit a total of 287 fours and 96 sixes in the tournament so far, making her one of the most formidable batters in the league.