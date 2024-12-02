Summarize Simplifying... In short Haris Rauf has become Pakistan's top wicket-taker in men's T20Is, securing 109 wickets in 76 matches from 2020 to 2024.

He is the second Pakistani man to surpass 100 T20I wickets, following Shadab Khan who has 107.

However, Nida Dar still leads overall with 144 wickets in both men's and women's cricket. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Rauf achieved the feat in the match against Zimbabwe

Haris Rauf becomes Pakistan's highest wicket-taker in men's T20Is

By Parth Dhall 02:28 pm Dec 02, 202402:28 pm

What's the story Pakistan fast bowler, Haris Rauf, has become the nation's highest wicket-taker in men's T20 Internationals (T20Is), setting a new national record. Rauf's achievement was marked during the 1st T20I against Zimbabwe on Sunday. The match was held at Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo, after the two nations competed in a three-match ODI series. Rauf surpassed Shadab Khan to become the highest wicket-taker for Pakistan in T20Is.

Match highlights

Pakistan beat Zimbabwe in Bulawayo

In the match, Pakistan batted first and set a target of 165/4, thanks to an unbeaten 65-run partnership between Tayyab Tahir (39*) and Irfan Khan Niazi (27*). Zimbabwe looked on course at 85/3 after 10 overs until Rauf came into the picture. He dismissed Ryan Burl in his second over, leaving Zimbabwe stumbling at 95/6. They were bowled out for 108 in just over 15 overs.

Career overview

Rauf ascends to top among Pakistan bowlers

Rauf took two wickets for 17 runs in three overs, solidifying his position as Pakistan's leading wicket-taker in men's T20Is. He is only the second Pakistani man to take more than 100 T20I wickets, with leg-spinner Shadab Khan being the other. However, Rauf still remains behind Nida Dar, who tops the wickets column for Pakistan (men and women's cricket combined) with a staggering 144 scalps.

Statistics

A look at Pakistan's top T20I wicket-takers

Rauf has picked 109 wickets in 76 matches between 2020 and 2024, with his best being 4/18. Shadab Khan follows closely with 107 wickets in 104 matches between 2017 and 2024. Other prominent Pakistani bowlers in this list are Shaheen Afridi (97), Shahid Afridi (97), Saeed Ajmal (85), Umar Gul (85), Imad Wasim (73), Mohammad Amir (71), Mohammad Hafeez (61), and Hasan Ali (60).