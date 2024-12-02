Summarize Simplifying... In short The New England Patriots lead the NFL with 22 AFC East titles, including an 11-year winning streak and three Super Bowl victories.

The Buffalo Bills follow with 15 titles, recently securing their fifth consecutive win, while the Miami Dolphins hold 13 titles, despite their last win dating back to 2008.

The New York Jets trail with just four titles, their last victory being in 2002.

The Bills clinched their fifth straight AFC East title with a snowy win over the San Fransisco 49ers (Image credit: X/@BuffaloBills)

NFL: Ranking teams with the most AFC East Divison titles

By Pavan Thimmaiah 02:21 pm Dec 02, 2024

What's the story With a snowy 35-10 victory over the San Francisco 49ers, the Buffalo Bills clinched their fifth consecutive AFC East division title, setting a franchise record. This win made the Bills the first to secure a playoff berth this season. As Buffalo solidify their place this season, here's a closer look at how the four AFC East teams rank by total division titles.

New England Patriots: 22 titles

The New England Patriots own the most AFC East titles in the NFL with 22 of them. Their 11 consecutive title-winning streak started in 2009 and ended in 2019. Notably, they also won the title consecutively five times from 2003 to 2007. Additionally, during their 11-season AFC East title streak, the Patriots won three of their six Super Bowls (2014, 2016, 2018).

Buffalo Bills - 15 titles

The Bills are on a hot streak and look to capitalize on their fine form, having won their record-setting fifth consecutive AFC East title (2020-2024). Meanwhile, they stand second in this list with 15 titles and had the best record in the East during the strike-shortened 1982 season. Additionally, the Bills' last title streak was a four-season streak from 1998 to 1991.

Miami Dolphins - 13 titles

The two-time Super Bowl Champions Dolphins closely trail the Bills with 13 AFC East titles in the league. The team's longest streak was a five-season winning streak from 1981-1985. However, this has always been overshadowed by the Dolphins' two Super Bowl losses during this period. Additionally, Miami's last won the AFC East title way back in 2008, snapping the Patriots' five-season streak.

New York Jets - Four titles

The New York Jets are the fourth and last team in this list of most AFC East titles with just four to their name. They won their first title in 1968, converted it into a Super Bowl victory, and continued it with the division title in 1969. However, the Jet, finally won their third division title in 1998. Their last title was in 2002.