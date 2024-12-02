Summarize Simplifying... In short Ajinkya Rahane, an IPL veteran with over 4,600 runs, has had a mixed leadership record, winning just nine out of 25 matches as captain for Rising Pune Supergiants and Rajasthan Royals.

Despite his inconsistent performance, Rahane's leadership skills are recognized, leading him to be seen as a potential leader for the Knight Riders.

His IPL journey includes stints with Royals, KKR, and CSK, where he scored 568 runs across 23 innings. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Rahane has led Rajasthan Royals in the IPL

How has captain Ajinkya Rahane fared in IPL?

By Parth Dhall 02:19 pm Dec 02, 202402:19 pm

What's the story The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are believed to be eyeing Ajinkya Rahane as their captain for the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. This comes after the franchise failed to acquire their IPL 2024 title-winning captain Shreyas Iyer at the recent mega auction. Although there was speculation that Venkatesh Iyer, KKR's highest purchase at ₹23.75 crore, would don the leadership role, it seems Rahane is the preferred choice. Have a look at Rahane's captaincy stats in the IPL.

Leadership credentials

Rahane has captained Mumbai, India

Acquired by the Knight Riders for ₹1.5 crore, his base price, Rahane is being seen as a potential leader for the side. His leadership credentials are well-known, having captained various teams in different formats and competitions. Currently leading Mumbai's domestic side, Rahane has also filled in as India's captain when required. His leadership stint includes leading the Rajasthan Royals in 2018 and 2019.

Captaincy

Has Rahane, the leader, fared?

Rahane led the Rising Pune Supergiants and Rajasthan Royals between 2017 and 2019. In 25 matches as captain, the Indian batter has won just nine and lost 16. Notably, Rahane led the Royals in 24 of those matches. He is among the players who have led RR in the tournament. While leading, Rahane has scored 583 runs at an average of 25.34. His tally includes two half-centuries.

Journey

Over 4,600 IPL runs for Rahane

Rahane, an IPL veteran, has racked up 4,645 runs at an average of 30.14. He has 30 fifties and two tons. Besides being a mainstay batter for the Royals, Rahane played for KKR in IPL 2022. However, he managed only 133 runs in seven matches. He was released thereafter. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) snapped up the player and he did well. Rahane scored 568 runs across 23 innings at 25.81. In IPL 2024, he managed 242 runs.