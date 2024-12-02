#ThisDayThatYear: Oakland's Tim Brown sets multiple NFL records in 2002
On December 2, 2002, Oakland Raiders wide receiver Tim Brown etched his name in NFL history by achieving multiple records. Brown became the third player to surpass 1,000 career receptions, joining legends Jerry Rice and Cris Carter. Notably, he also became the third player with 14,000 yards receiving. His remarkable consistency and longevity showcased his dominance. Relive the day Brown rewrote the record books.
Tim Brown rewrites NFL history
Brown made history in Oakland's 26-20 win over the Jets, becoming the NFL's third player with 1,000 receptions after a 6-yard catch from Rich Gannon in the third quarter. Brown, then 36, finished with five catches for 47 yards, reaching 14,004 career receiving yards—tying James Lofton for second all-time behind Jerry Rice (21,597). His 19-season career with the Raiders then included 1,004 receptions.
Brown and Rice script history as Raiders edge past Jets
The Raiders edged past the Jets 26-20 in a tightly contested matchup. Gannon threw for 342 yards and a touchdown, with Jerry Rice contributing 66 yards. Brown made history with his 1,000th career catch, finishing with 90 yards. Meanwhile, Charlie Garner added 112 total yards. Oakland's defense held firm, forcing three turnovers and limiting the Jets to 274 rushing yards, sealing victory.
Rice and Gannon set two more records in same game
Right after Brown's 1,000th catch, Rice scored on the very next play. Notably, the 26-yard scoring catch also put Rice over 1,000 yards receiving in a season for the 14th time. Additionally, Gannon tied an NFL record with his ninth 300-yard passing game of the season. Meanwhile, this victory improved the Raiders' season record to 8-4.