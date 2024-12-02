Summarize Simplifying... In short The Memphis Grizzlies made NBA history by crushing the Oklahoma City Thunder with a record-breaking 73-point victory, despite missing key player Morant.

The Grizzlies' 152-79 win surpassed the previous record set by the Cleveland Cavaliers in 1991.

The Grizzlies' 152-79 win surpassed the previous record set by the Cleveland Cavaliers in 1991.

This monumental win was a team effort with nine players scoring in double figures, led by Jaren Jackson Jr. with 27 points.

#ThisDayThatYear in 2021, Grizzlies set NBA record with 73-point victory over Thunder (Image credit: X/@memgrizz)

#ThisDayThatYear: Grizzlies set NBA record with 73-point victory over Thunder

By Pavan Thimmaiah 02:13 pm Dec 02, 202402:13 pm

What's the story On December 02, 2021, the Memphis Grizzlies made NBA history with a jaw-dropping 73-point win over the Oklahoma City Thunder, the largest margin of victory in league history. Memphis dominated from start to finish, showcasing incredible depth and teamwork, even without star Ja Morant. The 152-79 blowout highlighted the Grizzlies' rising prowess and etched this unforgettable game into basketball's record books. Here's more.

Game recap

Grizzlies trounce Thunder in record-setting blowout

The Grizzlies obliterated the Thunder 152-79, setting an NBA record for the largest margin of victory at 73 points. Despite missing Morant, Memphis dominated with nine players scoring in double figures. Jaren Jackson Jr. led with 27 points, while the Thunder struggled without key players. Memphis shot 62.5% overall (60-96 FGs) and 52.8% from range (19-36 3Ps), dishing out 41 assists to 10 turnovers.

Record

Grizzlies top previous NBA record for largest margin of victory

The Grizzlies' 73-point win (152-79) over the Thunder set an NBA record, surpassing Cleveland's 68-point win (148-80) in 1991, and marked the first time a team surpassed a 70-point margin at the buzzer. Memphis dominated the boards 53-26 and had 16 steals and nine blocks. Leading 72-36 at halftime, they added 80-43 in the second half, with the bench scoring 93 points.

Largest margins

Largest margin of victory, all-time NBA leaders

The Grizzlies' 73-point win over the Thunder in 2021 leads the list of the largest victory margins in NBA history, surpassing the Cavaliers' 68-point win over the Heat in 1991. Other blowouts include the Pacers' 65-point win against the Trail Blazers in 1988, the Los Angeles Lakers' 63-point rout of the Warriors in 1972, and the Warriors' 62-point domination over the Kings in 1991.

