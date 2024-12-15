WPL 2025 auction: RCB secure uncapped all-rounder Prema Rawat
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have managed to bag Prema Rawat, the uncapped all-rounder, for ₹1.2 crore. The all-rounder was picked up during the 2025 Women's Premier League (WPL) mini auction in Bengaluru on December 15. Delhi Capitals and RCB were involved in a bidding war for Rawat, with the latter winning the bid. Here are further details.
Rawat's performance in Uttarakhand Premier League
Rawat, the latest addition to RCB, was instrumental in Mussoorie Thunders's triumph in the maiden Uttarakhand Premier League. She displayed her talent by picking four wickets in a mere three matches. This performance surely led to the fierce bidding war for her in the WPL mini-auction.
Other notable picks and unsold players
In other auction news, Delhi Capitals were able to bag 20-year-old spinner N Charani for ₹55 lakh. However, a few players such as Sonal Thakur, Ira Jadhav, Pratika Rawal, S Yashasri, Raghvi Bist, and Laura Harris went unsold. These developments add an interesting twist to the team compositions for the upcoming WPL season.
RCB's victory and player retention in WPL 2024
RCB were crowned champions of WPL 2024 after they beat Delhi Capitals in the summit clash. Ahead of the impending WPL season, all five franchises had announced their list of retained players last month. A total of 71 players have been retained across the franchises, including 25 overseas stars.