Summarize Simplifying... In short In the recent WPL 2025 auction, RCB secured uncapped all-rounder Prema Rawat, who was key to Mussoorie Thunders' victory in the Uttarakhand Premier League.

Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals bagged young spinner N Charani for ₹55 lakh, while several players remained unsold.

This follows RCB's triumph in the WPL 2024, setting the stage for an exciting upcoming season. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

RCB acquired the all-rounder for ₹1.2 crore

WPL 2025 auction: RCB secure uncapped all-rounder Prema Rawat

By Parth Dhall 05:22 pm Dec 15, 202405:22 pm

What's the story Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have managed to bag Prema Rawat, the uncapped all-rounder, for ₹1.2 crore. The all-rounder was picked up during the 2025 Women's Premier League (WPL) mini auction in Bengaluru on December 15. Delhi Capitals and RCB were involved in a bidding war for Rawat, with the latter winning the bid. Here are further details.

Player history

Rawat's performance in Uttarakhand Premier League

Rawat, the latest addition to RCB, was instrumental in Mussoorie Thunders's triumph in the maiden Uttarakhand Premier League. She displayed her talent by picking four wickets in a mere three matches. This performance surely led to the fierce bidding war for her in the WPL mini-auction.

Auction highlights

Other notable picks and unsold players

In other auction news, Delhi Capitals were able to bag 20-year-old spinner N Charani for ₹55 lakh. However, a few players such as Sonal Thakur, Ira Jadhav, Pratika Rawal, S Yashasri, Raghvi Bist, and Laura Harris went unsold. These developments add an interesting twist to the team compositions for the upcoming WPL season.

Team updates

RCB's victory and player retention in WPL 2024

RCB were crowned champions of WPL 2024 after they beat Delhi Capitals in the summit clash. Ahead of the impending WPL season, all five franchises had announced their list of retained players last month. A total of 71 players have been retained across the franchises, including 25 overseas stars.