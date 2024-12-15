Summarize Simplifying... In short Gujarat Giants have signed power-hitter Simran Shaikh for ₹1.9 crore for the upcoming WPL season.

Despite a tough 2023 season and going unsold in 2024, Shaikh made a comeback with 176 runs in the Senior Women's T20 Trophy.

The Giants' coach, Michael Klinger, believes her striking ability will strengthen their squad. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Simran Shaikh has a knack of hitting big sixes

WPL auction: Gujarat Giants pick Simran Shaikh for ₹1.9 crore

By Parth Dhall 05:16 pm Dec 15, 202405:16 pm

What's the story Mumbai all-rounder Simran Shaikh has been signed by the Gujarat Giants (GT) for a whopping ₹1.9 crore in the 2025 Women's Premier League (WPL) auction. The event, held in Bengaluru on Sunday, witnessed an intense bidding war between the Giants and Delhi Capitals for Shaikh's services. Ultimately, it was the Giants who secured her explosive batting skills for their team. Here are further details.

Coach's perspective

Coach Klinger expresses satisfaction with Shaikh's acquisition

Gujarat Giants's coach Michael Klinger was pleased with the signing of Shaikh and Deandra Dottin for the upcoming season. He said the management had been following domestic tournaments in India closely, and were impressed by Shaikh's power-hitting propensity and ability to hit sixes down the order. "She stands out in terms of her hitting power and strike rate," Klinger said, emphasizing how she complements their existing squad.

Career trajectory

Shaikh's journey to Gujarat Giants

Shaikh had previously represented UP Warriorz but endured a tough 2023 season, managing just 29 runs in nine matches. She went unsold in the 2024 WPL auction but staged a comeback with 176 runs in the Senior Women's T20 Trophy, including a top score of 47. The Giants are confident her power-hitting prowess will bolster their lineup for the upcoming WPL season.