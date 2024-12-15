Summarize Simplifying... In short In a historic 2013 game, Jamaal Charles tied the Chiefs' franchise record with five touchdowns, helping secure a playoff spot with a 56-31 win over the Raiders.

Charles' performance, which included 215 yards, mirrored his dominant season, earning him AFC Offensive Player of the Week and a Pro Bowl spot.

This feat is only surpassed by Alvin Kamara's six touchdowns in a single game in 2020.

#ThisDayThatYear in 2013 Jamaal Charles tied the Chiefs franchise record with five TDs (Image credit: X/@NFL)

#ThisDayThatYear: Jamaal Charles ties Chiefs franchise record with five TDs

By Pavan Thimmaiah 05:00 pm Dec 15, 202405:00 pm

What's the story On December 15, 2013, Jamaal Charles made history by tying the Kansas City Chiefs' franchise record with five touchdowns in a single game. His electrifying performance against the Oakland Raiders included four receiving touchdowns and one rushing score, totaling 215 yards. Charles' dominance led the Chiefs to a playoff-clinching 56-31 victory, cementing his legacy as one of the NFL's most dynamic playmakers.

Game recap

Chiefs clinch playoff berth as RB Charles ties franchise record

Charles and Alex Smith powered the Chiefs to a decisive 56-31 win over the Raiders, securing a playoff spot. Charles tied a franchise record with five touchdowns, including four catches and one rush, while totaling 215 yards. Smith completed 17 of 20 passes for 287 yards and five scores. The Chiefs, now 11-3, dominated despite Oakland's seven turnovers, marking a historic turnaround.

2013 season - Charles

Recap of the RB's 2013 NFL season

Charles dominated the 2013 season, scoring touchdowns in the first seven games. In Week 15, he totaled 215 scrimmage yards and five TDs, becoming the first Chief to achieve this since 1961. His performance set NFL records, earned him AFC Offensive Player of the Week, and contributed to his 1,980 yards and 19 TDs. Charles earned First-team All-Pro honors and a Pro Bowl spot.

Most single-game TDs

RBs with most single-game TDs

Alvin Kamara leads with six touchdowns (all rushing) from his 2020 Christmas performance, matching Gale Sayers' 1965 feat of six scores, including rushing, receiving, and returning TDs. Dub Jones also achieved six in 1951. Joe Mixon and Jonathan Taylor each tallied five touchdowns in 2022 and 2021, respectively, with four rushing and one receiving. Kamara's 36 points remain unparalleled.