#ThisDayThatYear: Jamaal Charles ties Chiefs franchise record with five TDs
On December 15, 2013, Jamaal Charles made history by tying the Kansas City Chiefs' franchise record with five touchdowns in a single game. His electrifying performance against the Oakland Raiders included four receiving touchdowns and one rushing score, totaling 215 yards. Charles' dominance led the Chiefs to a playoff-clinching 56-31 victory, cementing his legacy as one of the NFL's most dynamic playmakers.
Chiefs clinch playoff berth as RB Charles ties franchise record
Charles and Alex Smith powered the Chiefs to a decisive 56-31 win over the Raiders, securing a playoff spot. Charles tied a franchise record with five touchdowns, including four catches and one rush, while totaling 215 yards. Smith completed 17 of 20 passes for 287 yards and five scores. The Chiefs, now 11-3, dominated despite Oakland's seven turnovers, marking a historic turnaround.
Recap of the RB's 2013 NFL season
Charles dominated the 2013 season, scoring touchdowns in the first seven games. In Week 15, he totaled 215 scrimmage yards and five TDs, becoming the first Chief to achieve this since 1961. His performance set NFL records, earned him AFC Offensive Player of the Week, and contributed to his 1,980 yards and 19 TDs. Charles earned First-team All-Pro honors and a Pro Bowl spot.
RBs with most single-game TDs
Alvin Kamara leads with six touchdowns (all rushing) from his 2020 Christmas performance, matching Gale Sayers' 1965 feat of six scores, including rushing, receiving, and returning TDs. Dub Jones also achieved six in 1951. Joe Mixon and Jonathan Taylor each tallied five touchdowns in 2022 and 2021, respectively, with four rushing and one receiving. Kamara's 36 points remain unparalleled.