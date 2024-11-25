Summarize Simplifying... In short The NFL has seen some impressive single-game rushing records.

Minnesota Vikings' Peterson tops the list with a record 296 yards in 2007, closely followed by Jamal Lewis of the Baltimore Ravens with 295 yards in 2003.

RBs with most rushing yards in a single NFL game

What's the story Saquon Barkley made history in the 2024 season, climbing to ninth place on the all-time list for most rushing yards in a single game. With a remarkable performance, Barkley rushed for over 255 yards, showcasing his explosive talent. This achievement places him among the NFL's greatest running backs. We present the top five RBs with the most rushing yards in a single game.

#1

Adrian Peterson, Minnesota Vikings: 296 yards (2007)

Minnesota Vikings' Peterson owns the record for the most rushing yards with 296 yards against the LA Chargers in 2007. He eclipsed Jamal Lewis' record by just one yard. Lewis had managed 295 yards in 2003. Additionally, Peterson finished the game with three TDs from 30 carries and an NFL record 296 yards.

#2

Jamal Lewis, Baltimore Ravens: 295 yards (2003)

In September 2003, Ravens RB Lewis set the NFL single-game rushing record with 295 yards against the Cleveland Browns. Lewis managed to break Shaun Alexander's record of 266 yards, finishing with two TDs from 30 carries as the Ravens topped the Browns 33-13. Overall, Lewis owns 10,607 yards from 2,542 attempts including 58 TDs across 131 games in nine seasons.

#3

Jerome Harrison, Cleveland Browns: 286 yards (2009)

Browns' Jerome Harrison broke Jim Brown's single-game rushing record for a Browns running back with 286 yards and three touchdowns. This performance placed Harrison third on the all-time single-game rushing yards and gave the Browns a 41-34 victory over the Kanas City Chiefs. Overall, the RB has managed 1,681 yards from 356 attempts including seven TDs in 63 regular season games.

#4

Corey Dillon, Cincinnati Bengals: 278 yards (2000)

Corey Dillon, the Cincinnati Bengals running back, made NFL history by rushing for 278 yards against the Denver Broncos. This remarkable feat surpassed Walter Payton's long-standing record of 275 yards set in 1973 and also secured a 31-21 victory for the Bengals. Dillon's career stats read, 11,241 rushing yards from 2,618 attempts including 82 TDs across 150 games.

#5

Walter Payton, Chicago Bears: 275 yards (1977)

Bears' Walter Payton broke OJ Simpson's rushing record of 273 yards he had set in 1976. Notably, Payton's record stood for 23 long years until Bengals' Corey Dillon surpassed it in 2000, with a 278-yard performance against the Broncos. Payton's career stats include 16,726 yards from 3,838 attempts including 110 TDs across 190 games in 13 seasons.